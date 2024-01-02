Bonucci, Guardiola's Manchester City offered 100 million to snatch him from Juventus

Leonardo Bonucci reveals a background on the transfer market. “In 2016 I was close to Manchester City, who offered almost 100 million euros to Juventus. But, together with the club, I decided to stay. Then there were also discussions in 2017, after Juve put me up for sale… In the end things had to go like this”, the words of the 36-year-old Italian defender of Union Berlin to the British tabloid The Sun

The former Juventus defender explains: “Being coached by Guardiola would have been great because it would have improved me, but I can't complain, in fact I have won many trophies in my career. I have always let myself be guided by my heart, which is why I stayed at Juventus“

Subscribe to the newsletter

