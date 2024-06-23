Transfer market, Retegui? The striker of Italy-Croatia at Roma-Napoli quota

Mateo Retegui at the center of the thoughts of Italian coach Luciano Spalletti ready to put him in the starting lineup in the match between Italy and Croatia which is worth qualifying for eighths of Euro 2024.

The Genoa center forward, on the pitch for two parts of the match against Albania and Spainnot only does he seem to be the chosen one to play from the first minute in place of Scamacca, but he is also one of the most followed profiles for the summer transfer market session.

For Planetwin365 experts the sale is probable, by August 30th, given at 2 times the stake, with a share of one Rome-Naples duel for the purchase.

On Sisal the Giallorossi club is in commandstruggling with a total restyling in the role of center forward, on pole with 5, ahead of Conte’s men, seen with 6, who is thinking precisely of Retegui for the probable replacement of Osimhen (probable transfer for him if an important offer arrives at the Neapolitan club).

