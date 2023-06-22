Osimhen to PSG and Mbappè to Real Madrid? The plot of the transfer market

Viktor Osimhen warms up the market in half of Europe. Aurelio De Laurentiis he doesn’t want to know about losing the striker who led Napoli to the Scudetto and shoots very high on the card: 180 million euros. The message to sailors is clear: therefore, a sensational offer is needed – it would be the second highest ever after Neymar (222 million) – to lead the Italian champion club into temptation.

In the meantime though a sensational indiscretion bounces from Spain launched by El Chiringuito TV, one of the most important Spanish sports broadcasts that often anticipated the biggest negotiations in Europe: Kylian Mbappé could move from PSG to Real Madrid within a monthbeing presented on 23 July.

At that point the transalpine club would assault Osimhen as its heir in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower by bringing an offer to De Laurentis’s table, maybe not 180 million, but certainly three-figure…

Read also

Lukaku-Milan: meeting with the AC Milan Big Rom entourage. And the AC Milan strategies after Tonali’s farewell

Pistocchi: “Allegri will not be the Juventus coach next season”

Subscribe to the newsletter

