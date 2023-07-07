After the Millionaires title in the 2023-I League, all the participants are already preparing the championship of the second semester and also the final phases of the Colombia Cup, in which the teams that were in international tournaments in the first semester enter into competition.

Until now, there are not many movements and some even hope to define their new coaching staff in the next few hours. Junior, who was eliminated from the home runs, is, once again, the one that moves the most so far on the market.

Follow the movements of the player and coach pool here live:

July 6th New stage in Bucaramanga John Freddy Pérez was confirmed as a new Bucaramanga player. It will be his fourth time at the club: he spent two stages in B (2013-14 and 2015, with a break in America) and then five years in A (2016-2020). July 6th First confirmed casualties in Millionaires Before traveling to the United States, Alberto Gamero, DT of Millonarios, confirmed that Luis Carlos Ruiz and Israel Alba are no longer in Millonarios. Alfredo Arias returns to the League After passing through Santa Fe and Peñarol, the coach returns to the League and will lead Medellín. America’s new goalkeeper Jorge Iván Soto, who was in Jaguares, arrives at the goal of the scarlet club. Martin Payares, reinforcement of La Equidad The defender adds to the work of the insurance team. After passing through Santa Fe, the defender was confirmed as reinforcement of the Tolimense team. Antony Silva, goalkeeper for Santa Fe The cardinal club officially presented the 39-year-old Paraguayan goalkeeper who comes to reinforce the team. Víctor Ibarbo arrives at America The club confirmed the signing of the attacker. His last team was V-Varen Nagasaki of the Japan J2 League. Marlon Torres leaves Santa Fe The central defender leaves the Bogota team. “He has preferred to continue his career at another club,” reported Santa Fe. June 29 Enamored is still in Junior’s sights Junior’s interest in José Enamorado remains firm, but the difficulty lies in the way he would arrive. The Barranquilla club is looking for a loan. June 29 González is from America Lucas González was announced this Thursday as the new coach of América de Cali, after the departure of A. Guimaraes. See also Carrera Cup Italy | Mugello: Quaresmini tries the first mini-escape June 28th The sixth reinforcement of Jaguares the side Darwin Andrade He arrives at the Montería team, which Pompilo Páez will direct this semester. He joins Geovanni Banguera, Féiver Mercado, Jairo Molina, Juan David Pérez and Elvis Mosquera. DARWIN ANDRADE NEW JAGUARES PLAYER!

We announce the arrival of Darwin Andrade from Córdoba, as a reinforcement of our ‘celestial’ team.

Darwin is a winger and left winger with a long history in Colombian soccer in teams like Equidad, Deportivo Cali. pic.twitter.com/87SfsoN5cJ – Jaguares de Córdoba (@JaguaresdeCord) June 27, 2023 June 28th César Farías already flies with Águilas Doradas June 28th Junior presents his first new faces The Uruguayan goalkeeper Santiago Mele, the central defender Emanuel Olivera and the striker Gonzalo Lencina are presented this Wednesday as new players of the club. June 28th The first reinforcements from Huila The opita club, now run by the same owners as Independiente del Valle, led to Juan Fernando Caicedo as attacker. The goalkeeper will be Luis García, a Colombian who was in Spain. June 28th The new headquarters in Valledupar The vallenato team changes its name and headquarters in B. It will play in Soacha (Cundinamarca). Its new name has not yet been announced. June 28th Expectations for the new coach of Águilas Doradas This is how the club prepares the arrival of Venezuelan César Farías on its social networks. June 28th Lucas González, almost ready for America Mauricio Romero, president of the club, assured that the announcement will be made in the next few hours and that the press will be summoned this Thursday.

The entire bag of players from the 2023-II League

millionaires

Registrations: none confirmed

Low: Luis Carlos Ruiz (free), Israel Alba (would go to Deportivo Pasto).

Santa Fe

Registrations: Hubert Bodhert (DT), Anthony Silva (Paraguayan goalkeeper, from Puebla de México), Mateo Garavito (right-back, from Pasto), Rubén Darío Manjarrés (midfielder, from Alianza Petrolera), Jhon Meléndez (winger, from Fortaleza).

Low: Gerardo Bedoya (DT in charge), Néyder Moreno (returned to Nacional), Marlon Torres (Tolima), Wilson Morelo (would go to Águilas Doradas), José Enamorado (the loan was not renewed).

Odds: Danilo Moreno Asprilla has a word agreement to return to the club.

America

Registrations: Lucas González (DT), Víctor Ibarbo (midfielder, free), Jorge Soto (goalkeeper, from Jaguares), Jáder Quiñónez (midfielder, from the Emirates Club of Arab Emirates).

Low: Alexandre Guimaraes (DT), Brayan Córdoba (CSKA of Bulgaria).

Cali

Registrations: Humberto Acevedo (goalkeeper, returns from Libertad of Ecuador), Alejandro Rodríguez (goalkeeper, returns from Orsomarso).

Low: Daniel Mantilla (Necaxa, Mexico), Kevin Dawson (free), Kevin Velasco (Puebla, Mexico), Yimmi Congo (Deportivo Pereira).

National Athletic

Registrations: none confirmed.

Low: Francisco da Costa (returned to Bolívar from Bolivia), Nelson Palacio (Real Salt Lake, USA).

Odds: Neyder Moreno returned from Santa Fe and traveled with the team to the United States.

Independent Medellin

Registrations: Alfredo Arias (DT), José Enrique Ortiz (central defender, from Junior), Diego Moreno (midfielder, from Envigado), Brayan León (winger, from Junior), Leyser Chaverra (lateral, free), Juan Manuel Cuesta (creative midfielder, returns from Arsenal de Sarandí).

Low: Diber Cambindo (Cruz Azul, Mexico), Jorge Cabezas Hurtado (returns to Watford), Jordy Monroy (free).

Junior from Barranquilla

Registrations: Santiago Mele (Uruguayan goalkeeper, from Unión de Santa Fe), Emanuel Olivera (Argentine central defender, from Banfield), Gonzalo Lencina (Argentine forward, from Bucaramanga), Pablo Rojas (forward, from Jaguares).

Low: Sebastián Viera, Luis Sandoval, José Enrique Ortiz (Medellín), Brayan León (Medellín), Federico Andueza, Germán Gutiérrez (Huila).

Union Magdalena

Registrations: Harold Rivera (DT).

Low: Claudio Rodriguez (DT).

Sports Tolima

Registrations: Marlon Torres (central defender, from Santa Fe), Yhormar Hurtado (right back, from Águilas Doradas).

Low: Juan Fernando Caicedo (Huila), Oscar Vallecilla (Pasto).

Once Caldas

Registrations: Billy Arce (Ecuadorian winger, from Deportivo Pasto), Johar Mejía (forward, from Cortuluá), Juan David Cuesta (right-back, from Venezuela’s Carabobo).

Low: Guillermo Celis (Golden Eagles), Nahuel Gallardo (free), Santiago Jiménez (Bucaramanga), Juan David Rodríguez (Bucarammanga), Jhon Pajoy, Juan David Rodríguez, Alejandro Artunduaga.

Sports Pereira

Registrations: Yimmi Congo (midfielder, Deportivo Cali).

Low: none confirmed.

Atletico Bucaramanga

Registrations: John Freddy Pérez (attacking midfielder, from Jaguares), Emanuel Zagert (Argentine forward, from Villa San Carlos), Dairon Valencia (forward, from Valledupar), Misael Martinez (attacking midfielder, from Valledupar), Santiago Jiménez (right-back, from Once Caldas), Juan David Rodríguez (midfielder, from Once Caldas), Jhon Émerson Córdoba (forward, from Malacateco from Guatemala), Carlos Mosquera (winger, from Chacaritas from Ecuador).

Low: Gonzalo Lencina (Junior), Teófilo Gutiérrez (free), Cristian Subero (free), Gustavo Torres (free).

Envigado

Registrations: Juan Camilo Becerra (forward, from Espanyol from Spain), William Parra (midfielder, from Always Ready from Bolivia).

Low: Juan Manuel Zapata (Atlas, Mexico), Diego Moreno (Medellín), Henry Mosquera (RedBull Bragantino, Brazil).

Atletico Huila

Registrations: Juan Fernando Caicedo (forward, from Tolima), Víctor Cabezas (goalkeeper, from Pasto), Felipe Ordóñez (midfielder, from Pasto), Carlos Robles (midfielder, from The Strongest of Bolivia), Luis Alberto Caicedo (Ecuadorian central defender, from Juventud Italian from Ecuador), Yuber Mosquera (centre back, from Universidad Católica de Ecuador), Andrés Ariza (centre back, from Real Santander), Germán Gutiérrez (left back, from Junior), Cristian Tobar (Ecuadorian midfielder, from Independiente Juniors from Ecuador ), Brandon Caicedo (forward, from Malacateco of Guatemala), Jader Manyoma (winger, from Toro Rojo de Cali), Bladimir Angulo (midfielder, from Real Santander).

Low: Gustavo Britos (Pasto), Yosimarc Torres (Pasto), Jairo Molina (Jaguares), Marcelo Dávalos (free).

sports grass

Registrations: Duván Balceiro (attacking midfielder, free), Yosimarc Torres (centre back, from Huila), Gustavo Britos (Argentine striker, from Huila), Jhon Fredy Valencia (left-back, from CD Marino de España), Óscar Vallecilla (forward, from Tolima ), Éderson Cabezas (goalkeeper, returns from Atlético FC).

Low: Billy Arce (Once Caldas), Cristian Tovar (Sheriff Tiraspol, Moldova), Mateo Garavito (Santa Fe), Víctor Cabezas (Huila), Felipe Ordóñez (Huila), Joffre Escobar, Álvaro Montaño, Yeison Toloza, César Mateo Castaño.

Golden Eagles

Registrations: César Farías (DT), Guillermo Celis (midfielder, from Once Caldas).

Low: Lucas González (DT), Kevin Castaño (Cruz Azul, Mexico), Yhormar Hurtado (Tolima), Jean Franco Fuentes (free), Darwin Andrade (Jaguares).

Oil Alliance



Registrations: César Torres (DT), Carlos Mosquera (goalkeeper, Always Ready from Bolivia).

Low: Hubert Bodhert (DT), Rubén Darío Manjarrés (Santa Fe), José Luis Chunga (free), Harrison Mojica (free), Stiven Rodríguez (would go to Junior).

jaguars

Registrations: Pompilio Páez (DT), Arled Cadavid (goalkeeper, from Leones), Édgar Medrano (forward, from Águila from El Salvador), Darwin Andrade (left-back, from Águilas Doradas), Juan David Pérez (forward, from Sport Huancayo from Peru) , Elvis Mosquera (left back, free), Jairo Molina (forward, from Huila), Feiver Mercado (forward, from Malacateco de Guatemala), Geovanni Banguera (goalkeeper, free).

Low: Carlos Restrepo (DT), Jorge Soto (America), Pablo Rojas (Junior), John Freddy Pérez (Bucaramanga), Nelino Tapia, Breiner Paz, Armando Araque, Cristian Montero, Jonathan Ávila.

Equity

Registrations: Felipe Acosta Bayer (midfielder, free), Martín Payares (centre back, from Tigres).

Low: Ederson Moreno, Carlos Mario Arboleda.

Boyaca Chico

He has not confirmed signings.

