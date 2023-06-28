Transfer market of the League, live: Junior presents reinforcements, America awaits DT

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Emanuel Olivera, Lucas González
Dimayor – VizzorImage and @AguilasDoradas
Emanuel Olivera, Lucas González
The teams for the second semester championship and the Colombia Cup are moved.
After the Millionaires title in the 2023-I League, all the participants are already preparing the championship of the second semester and also the final phases of the Colombia Cup, in which the teams that were in international tournaments in the first semester enter into competition.
Until now, there are not many movements and some even hope to define their new coaching staff in the next few hours. Junior, who was eliminated from the home runs, is, once again, the one that moves the most so far on the market.
Follow the movements of the player and coach pool here live:
Junior presents his first new faces
The Uruguayan goalkeeper Santiago Mele and the central defender Emanuel Olivera are presented this Wednesday as new players of the club.
The first reinforcements from Huila
The opita club, now run by the same owners as Independiente del Valle, led to Juan Fernando Caicedo as attacker. The goalkeeper will be Luis García, a Colombian who was in Spain.
The new headquarters in Valledupar
The vallenato team changes its name and headquarters in B. It will play in Soacha (Cundinamarca). Its new name has not yet been announced.
Expectations for the new coach of Águilas Doradas
This is how the club prepares the arrival of Venezuelan César Farías on its social networks.
Lucas González, almost ready for America
Mauricio Romero, president of the club, assured that the announcement will be made in the next few hours and that the press will be summoned this Thursday.
