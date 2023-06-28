Wednesday, June 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Transfer market of the League, live: Junior presents reinforcements, America awaits DT

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 28, 2023
in Sports
0
Transfer market of the League, live: Junior presents reinforcements, America awaits DT

Close


Close

Emanuel Olivera, Lucas González

Emanuel Olivera, Lucas González

Photo:

Dimayor – VizzorImage and @AguilasDoradas

Emanuel Olivera, Lucas González

The teams for the second semester championship and the Colombia Cup are moved.

After the Millionaires title in the 2023-I League, all the participants are already preparing the championship of the second semester and also the final phases of the Colombia Cup, in which the teams that were in international tournaments in the first semester enter into competition.

See also  Gnonto in Leeds, in football for the greats. But why does no one believe in young people in Italy?

Until now, there are not many movements and some even hope to define their new coaching staff in the next few hours. Junior, who was eliminated from the home runs, is, once again, the one that moves the most so far on the market.

Follow the movements of the player and coach pool here live:

Junior presents his first new faces

The Uruguayan goalkeeper Santiago Mele and the central defender Emanuel Olivera are presented this Wednesday as new players of the club.

The first reinforcements from Huila

The opita club, now run by the same owners as Independiente del Valle, led to Juan Fernando Caicedo as attacker. The goalkeeper will be Luis García, a Colombian who was in Spain.

The new headquarters in Valledupar

The vallenato team changes its name and headquarters in B. It will play in Soacha (Cundinamarca). Its new name has not yet been announced.

Expectations for the new coach of Águilas Doradas

This is how the club prepares the arrival of Venezuelan César Farías on its social networks.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Transfer #market #League #live #Junior #presents #reinforcements #America #awaits

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Dakar | The FIA ​​changes the rules: in 2024 Audi will have more power

Dakar | The FIA ​​changes the rules: in 2024 Audi will have more power

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result