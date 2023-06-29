Transfer market, Zaniolo: Juventus or Galatasaray

Nicolò Zaniolo opens his farewell to Galatasaray after six months in which he won the championship in Turkey (10 appearances and 5 goals), but only for Juventus. Otherwise the 23-year-old attacking midfielder/full-back will remain at the Turkish club without problems: “I feel good in Istanbul and I’m playing in the Champions League. Then if a good opportunity arrives for Galatasaray by the end of August and we’ll take it into consideration for me – he told Gazzetta dello Sport – I’m open to anything. Starting from the possibility not to move and stay at Galatasaray, where I am great. Juve is Juve, even without the Champions League or international cups. As a kid I always supported the black and whites, my idol was Pogba. I would like to play for Juve. We are talking about a great club.”

Zaniolo, however, is keen to underline the concept to avoid misunderstandings: “I repeat: if there’s an opportunity that makes all three of us happy – Galatasaray, me and Juve – that’s fine. Otherwise I’m fine in Turkey. I don’t create any expectations, however it goes, it’ll be fine”.

Zaniolo: “I’d like to play with Kean at Galatasaray or Juve”

At Juventus there is Moise Kean who he knows very well: “He’s a childhood friend, a very strong and often underestimated striker. He’s a decent, calm boy: many people don’t know him and sometimes they judge him for no reason. I’d like to play with him: at Galatasaray or at Juve.” And again: “Chiesa is a friend of mine, it often happens that we see each other even on holiday in Forte dei Marmi. In the national team we talked a lot, but not about the transfer market…”, Nicolò Zaniolo’s words to the Gazzetta.

Zaniolo: “Roma is an important moment in my life. I know Mourinho loves me”

On Rome and Mourinho Zaniolo explains: “Roma was an important moment in my life, with beautiful pages and others a little less so, and I will be eternally grateful to all the fans. My wish is that Roma can win a lot in the coming seasons. They were beautiful years. I haven’t heard from Mourinho again, but I know he loves me. He always asks Sergio Olivera, my teammate at Galatasaray, about me. I will always be grateful to Mou – explains Zaniolo – Last year, before the match against Empoli, I was a bit down in the dumps because I hadn’t scored in five or six games. Mourinho took me aside and said: ‘Nicolò, don’t worry. Sign today. And so it was. Mourinho always sees everything first, it’s incredible. He is a top coach, special. Someone who always inspires you.”

