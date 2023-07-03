Naples transfer market, does Osimhen stay? Jonathan David and Juventus…

Will Victor Osimhen stay at Napoli again next season? Until a few days ago it seemed like a utopia with the pressing rumors from Germany of an agreement between the player’s entourage and the Bayern Monaco (and the specter of Psg should he sell Mbappè to Real Madrid). But according to Ciro Venerato, market expert for Rai Sport, there would have been one on ‘Domenica Sportiva’ phone call between Aurelio De Laurentiis and Rudi Garcia with a promise from the president to his new coach: at least for another season the Nigerian will remain in blue.

Between rumors and indiscretions obviously never say never in the market: should aoffer of 150 million or more to Napoliinevitably the champion club of Italy should make some reflections, with Jonathan David of Lille (26 goals in 40 appearances this year) at that point hot name in entry (but be careful: on the center forward of Lille there is also the Juventus in case of transfer of Dusan Vlahovic or Federico Chiesa: Rasmus Hojlund of Atalanta the alternative). Not only. The Napoli president is planning a meeting with the Nigerian’s agents, in which – according to the Gazzetta dello Sport – he will put on the table a proposal for an extension with an adjustment to his salary, from 4.5 to 6 million per season with the possible inclusion of release clause.

Meanwhile Victor Osimhen swears love to Naples: “I’ve never seen a city as crazy about football as the Neapolitans – he told Soccernet.ng -. They have an incredible love for all the players, wherever I go I am respected. The children adore me, whoever is older they look up to me, I’m also idolized by someone wearing a replica of my mask… It shows that I’ve worked well and what I represent to them. For me, there’s no better place than this.” And again: “I am delighted to have made this choice, it was the right choice to come here – explains the blue striker from Nigeria -. Achieving this type of greatness is something that will always make me smile, forever. My children and my children of my children, when they are born, they will realize that dad has done something extraordinary”. The future? “Now I work hard to win more, it can be said that now I am addicted to trophies. The Scudetto was my first title, I can’t wait for next season to win more.”

Transfer market, Frattesi: Rome is looking to overtake Inter. Milan, the moves in midfield

All the big names in Italian football like Davide Frattesi. Inter would seem to be on polebut the Nerazzurri are busy on other market fronts and their rivals are looking to overtake. In the coming days, Milan will seek contact with Sassuolo to understand the feasibility of the deal with the inclusion of any technical counterparts (Lorenzo Colombo and Daniel Maldini the names of the last few hours), even if the AC Milan remain strong in midfield on Yunus Musah of Valencia (American with Italian passport) and Tijjani Reijnders by AZ Almaar (Dutch director with good feet), while Bild launches the name of the class of 2002 Ryan Gravenberch of Bayern Munich (little space for him after being paid 18.5 million to Monaco a year ago). But Rome seems to have jumped to pole position for Frattesi: up to now the Giallorossi had put 30 million on the plate, but according to Corriere dello Sport they are preparing a raise of 35 million in total: a loan of 10 million (therefore the money of the two young players), with a fixed redemption obligation of 11 million plus another 3, 5 bonuses (very easy) to be paid next season or the following one.

Transfer market, Samardzic: Inter enter the race

The race for Lazar Samardzic heats uptalented half forward of Udinese. Milan have been following for some time the 21-year-old German naturalized Serbian. Naples, Rome and Juventus are at the windowbut now theInter – which saw the departure of Brozovic to Saudi Arabia – on the jewel of Udinese (contract until 2026 with the Friulians and salary of 400 thousand euros per season): “Official contacts with Udinese are expected shortly to discuss the attacking midfielder /mezzala who grew up in football at Hertha Berlin”, writes calciomercato.com.

AC Milan transfer market, Pulisic: Lyon are trying, but…

Lyon challenge AC Milan for Chelsea’s attacking joker, Christian Pulisic? In the past few hours there has been talk of an offer from the French club of 25 million euros which would have allowed the transalpine club to override the Rossoneri. According to l’Equipe, however, Lyon is under close observation by the financial institution of Ligue 1 because the American group that bought the team has liquidity problems: they must present a business plan and financial guarantees to get the go-ahead even for registration in championship. That’s why beyond the Alps there is perplexity about this auction launched by Lyon for Pulisic (the 25-year-old American with a Croatian passport also prefers Milan).

Meanwhile, the Rossoneri are ready to attack Samuel Chukwueze from Villarreal on the right wing: given the non-EU status, the arrival of the Nigerian would exclude that of the Japanese Daichi Kamada (at which point Rome and Juventus would fall on the former Eintracht Frankfurt attacking midfielder).

Transfer market in pills

On Arda Gulerthe Turkish Maradona born in 2005, are ahead of the two greats of Spain (Barcelona and Real Madrid). Dybala’s return to Juventus? Just a suggestion. Ivan Fresnedaright back born in 2004 is at altitude Milan: the player would already have an agreement with the Rossoneri. The 22-year-old Ivorian Single? Roma are on the right wing alongside the Rossoneri (watch out for Inter and Tottenham); Turin is asking for 12-15 million.

