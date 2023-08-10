Transfer market: ‘The Athletic’, agreement reached between Tottenham and Bayern for Kane

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for Harry Kane, according to reports from ‘The Athletic’. The offer from the Bundesliga side, believed to be worth over €100m, was accepted by their Premier League counterparts on Wednesday. Kane must now decide whether or not to accept the transfer. The 30-year-old forward wanted the situation resolved before Tottenham’s opening game of the season at Brentford on Sunday. Kane is in the last 12 months of his contract and Tottenham wanted to renew the deal. There has been no progress on this so far, which has led the club to consider selling their striker in the current transfer window rather than run the risk of losing him to zero next summer.

Transfer market: Genoa, Messias is arriving from Milan, medical tests tomorrow

Junior Messias one step away from Genoa. Milan and the rossoblù club are currently defining the formula for the operation and the figures for it, but the Brazilian is really close to starting a new challenge in our championship. Finished on the sidelines of Stefano Pioli’s technical project, with Milan having bought Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze in the role, Messias was treated by Turin and Besiktas, but now the inclusion of Genoa who jumped to pole position so much that the player He will already undergo medical tests tomorrow, waiting for the two companies to define all the details of the operation.

Messias and Di Marco (photo Lapresse)



Transfer market: Fiorentina, taken Nzola outright from Spezia

The purchase by Fiorentina of Mbala Nzola from Spezia is official. The announcement was made by the lily company itself on its website. “Acf Fiorentina announces that it has definitively acquired the rights to the sports performances of the footballer M’Bala Nzola from Spezia Calcio. Nzola, born in Buco-Zau (Angola) on 18 August 1996, in Italy has dressed, among other , the jerseys of Carpi, Trapani and Spezia, a club with which he scored 26 goals in 77 appearances in Serie A. The new purple footballer wore the Angolan senior national team jersey on 6 occasions, scoring 2 goals.”

Transfer market: for the bookies, the Vlahovic-Lukaku exchange will take place

Although the start of the season is approaching and – especially from London – there are rumors of a possible slowdown in the negotiations, for the bookies the exchange between Juventus and Chelsea which would see Dusan Vlahovic in England and Romelu Lukaku still in Italy, will take place. For Big Rom, after two experiences at Inter, there could be a change of shirt towards his Juventus rivals, seen at 1.40 by both Snai and Planetwin365 experts, with the Arab sirens – under the heading “Other” – set at 2.50. The other big names in Serie A are farther away, with Inter at 11 points, ahead of the Napoli-Milan duo seen at 15 times the post.

See also Now for Sarri the mission is to "re-Lazio" Luis Alberto Lukaku (photo Lapresse) and Vlahovic continue to keep the rumors on the Juventus-Chelsea swap going



The transfer of Dusan Vlahovic to the Blues rises slightly to 1.85. Instead, Agipronews reports, in the case of the Serbian forward, the rivals are closer: the arrival at Bayern Munich is played at 3.25, always busy looking for a center forward, with PSG, grappling with a real revolution in pink, especially in attack, given at 3.50.

Transfer market: Verona, the signing of Bonazzoli on loan from Salernitana is official

Federico Bonazzoli is a Verona player. The 26-year-old from Brescia arrives on loan from Salernitana. The Verona club made the official announcement with a note on its website. “Hellas Verona FC announces that it has acquired – on loan with option to buy and obligation upon the occurrence of certain conditions – from US Salernitana the sports performances of forward Federico Bonazzoli, who has signed a contract with the Gialloblù Club until 30 June 2024 Born on 21 May 1997 in Manerbio, Bonazzoli began his career as a footballer in the Inter youth team in 2004. The forward made his debut as a professional footballer at the age of 16, on 4 December 2013, in a Coppa Italia match between Inter and Trapani. In the following season, 2014/15, he also made his debut in Serie A and in the Europa League. In the same year, he won the “Golden Boy” award at the Viareggio Tournament, in which he was the best scorer with 5 goals mark”.

Transfer market: Monza, Colpani renews until 2028 and Ciurria until 2026

Contract renewal day at Monza. Midfielder Andrea Colpani, 94 appearances and 10 goals in the red and white shirt, is linked to the Brianza club until 30 June 2028, while winger Patrick Ciurria, 76 appearances and 11 goals in the last two seasons, has extended until 30 June 2026 .

Transfer market: Cristian Totti greets Roma, ‘a second family, forever in my heart’

“Nine years have passed since I wore the Roma shirt for the first time, and now the time has come to say goodbye to what has always been a second family to me. I wanted to thank all those who have been close to me in these years of hard sacrifices and great goals”. So on Instagram Cristian Totti, Francesco Totti’s son, greets Roma, the day after his official move to Frosinone’s Primavera side. “I hope that in my new adventure I will have the good fortune to meet again a united team like ours, always ready to support us in difficulties and motivate each other -continues the 17-year-old son of the former Giallorossi captain-. Thank you for being great professionals. You have inspired me to become a better person and if I was able to seize this opportunity today it is thanks to what I was able to learn working alongside you, in this wonderful family. Forever in the heart…”.

Transfer market: French press, Mbappé wants to stay at PSG until 2024

Kylian Mbappé has reiterated to the president of Paris Saint Germain Nasser Al-Khelaifi that he wants to stay until the expiry of his contract, which is June 30, 2024. This was reported by ‘Le Parisien’. A decision that would cause serious economic damage to the French club which would thus lose his star to zero (destination Real Madrid with which according to many, including PSG, already has an agreement).

Kylan Mbappè does not renew with PSG (photo Lapresse)



Mbappé did not exercise the option – which legally expired on 31 July – to renew his contract with PSG until 2025, becoming a real market case for PSG who would prefer to sell him in this negotiating session without losing him to zero between one year. Mbappé, however, does not change his mind and the tough position taken by PSG who did not call him up for the pre-season tour in Japan was of no use. Furthermore, the 24-year-old Parisian did not even take into consideration the very rich offer – two-yearly for a total of 400 million – arrived from Al-Hilal.

Transfer market: PSG is preparing to move forward even without Neymar

Brazilian striker Neymar, Italian midfielder Marco Verratti, French striker Hugo Ekitiké and former Bayern left-back Juan Bernat have no future with the French soccer league champions, according to l’Equipe. Neymar moved from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 for a record 222 million euros and his contract in Paris, worth 30 million a year, is valid until 2027. Neymar’s father had denied a possible departure of his son . “I can’t confirm any news that doesn’t exist,” Neymar da Silva Santos told Brazilian sports site Premier League Brasil. But previously, L’Équipe had reported that the 31-year-old striker had already addressed a transfer request to the French top club. Neymar’s father described the report as “fake news”.

Parisians remain busy with transfer talks on superstar Kylian Mbappé. The 24-year-old had said he did not want to extend his contract with the club, which runs until 2024, and was already absent from the preparatory trip to Japan and South Korea. According to L’Équipe, the French star is now training in Paris with a group of players with whom coach Luis Enrique has no plans for the new season. The 58-time German international Julian Draxler and Renato Sanchez pursued by Roma are said to be among them.

Transfer market: Fiorentina, Christensen arrives in goal

“Acf Fiorentina announces that it has definitively acquired the rights to the sports performances of the footballer Oliver Christensen from Hertha Bsc. Christensen, born in Kerteminde in Denmark on 22 March 1999, wore the shirt of his national team on one occasion” . The club writes it on its website.

Transfer market: Santos proposes a 100% salary increase to Marcos Leonardo but he wants Roma

Santos have offered an “ultimatum” to try and keep striker Marcos Leonardo at the club, at least until the end of the year. According to reports from TNT Sports Brasil, the proposal would consist of a 100% salary increase, i.e. double what he currently earns, as well as other bonus sums. The 20-year-old, however, appears adamant about leaving Vila Belmiro immediately to start the 2023/24 season with Roma.

In recent days, the Capitoline team presented the Peixes with a formal offer of 12 million euros. To facilitate his departure, Marcos Leonardo himself would give up the 40% to which he would be entitled, about 4.8 million euros – for a total of 16.8 million euros. The player attended the meeting with the Santos coach last Monday but did not train with the team. The athlete’s manager, Fernando Abreu, is having meetings with the presidency to define the transfer

