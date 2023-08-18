Naples transfer market: Gabri Veiga from Celta Vigo

After Nathan (“I’m inspired by Thiago Silva,” said the Brazilian defender, Kim’s successor) e Jens Cajuste (“I can play in multiple positions”, the words of the 24-year-old Swedish midfielder) Napoli is one step away from Gabri Veiga. The blue club has in fact reached a verbal agreement with Celta Vigo for the 21-year-old Spanish midfielder.

The cost of the operation for the Italian champions will be 30 million euros plus 6 in bonuses (therefore the owner of the Italian champion team, Aurelio De Laurentiis did not pay the 40 million clause and managed to get a discount). Only the last details need to be filed before medical visits and signing the new contract. In the last season Gabri Veiga, between La Liga and the Copa del Rey, totaled 39 appearances with 11 goals and 4 assists.

In the meantime, Zielinski will negotiate the extension of the contract (expiring in 2024) in the coming days after having said no to Saudi Arabia: the Napoli midfield is complete and at this point it cannot be ruled out that the Macedonian Elmas could leave.

