Saudi Arabia tempts Victor Osimhen and the departure of the Nigerian centre-forward from Napoli is not just a fantasy. The latest news of the 2023 transfer market refer to the courtship of Al Hilal and Al Ahly, who would put on the table a very rich contract for the player: the seasonal salary would not be less than 35 million per season. For the attacker’s price tag, however, 140 million would not be enough. In Nigeria, the Soccernet portal has no doubts: Osimhen has already reached an agreement with Al Hilal and rejected the proposal to renew the contract with Napoli, with the possible inclusion of 110 million release clauses for Europe and of 150 million for Saudi Arabia.

The subject was also addressed by the blue coach, Rudi Garcia, after the 1-0 friendly win against Augsburg. “There are players who are at the end of their career and then you can understand that they go to Saudi Arabia,” Garcia told Sky Sports. The French coach, before joining Naples, trained in Saudi Arabia. “These are huge offers and no person in the world would refuse them. But a fully mature footballer, with the best seasons still to play, doesn’t just consider the economic aspect.”