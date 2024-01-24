Monza transfer market, Galliani takes Popovic from Napoli

Matija Popovic is a Monza player until June, then he will move to Napoli. The Serbian talent, former Partizan Belgrade, seemed on the verge of moving to Milan at the beginning of January. Then the breakdown of negotiations between his agents and the Rossoneri club, the gaze of Juventus and then the interest of Napoli who will welcome him in July. Initially it seemed that his first six months in Serie A would be spent with the Frosinone shirt, then the white smoke with Monza.

“Matija Popovic is a new player for Monza. The young striker has signed a contract with the red and whites until 30 June 2024 – communicates Monza – Born on 8 January 2006 in Germany, in Altotting, but of Serbian nationality, he grew up in the youth sector of Partizan Belgrade. With the Under-17 team of the Serbian club he scored 21 goals in 25 games in the 2022/23 season. Equipped with great technique and an impressive physique, Popovic also shines in the latest Under 17 European Championship with the Serbian national team, with whom he has made 10 appearances so far.”

Monza transfer market, Zerbin on loan from Napoli

Alessio Zerbin (author of the record-breaking double in the Super Cup against Fiorentina with MVP title) leaves Napoli to join Monza on loan. The Brianza club made the negotiation official with a note published on its official website. “Alessio Zerbin is a new player for Monza. The attacker arrives from Napoli on a temporary basis until 30 June 2024. Born in Novara on 3 March 1999, he trained in the Inter youth sector where he remained for six years. In January 2017 he was purchased by Napoli, with whom he shined in the Primavera. His professional debut took place in the 2018-19 season with the Viterbese shirt, where he immediately won the Serie C Italian Cup. After his experiences with Cesena and Pro Vercelli, in the summer of 2021 he moved on loan to Frosinone, for his first brilliant experience in Serie B. With 9 goals in 31 appearances he is one of the revelations of the championship and earns a return to Napoli. The 2022-23 season sees him make his debut in Serie A and the Champions League with the Azzurri, who become Italian Champions in May. In the semi-final of the Italian Super Cup last January 18th, he scored a brace against Fiorentina, scoring his first goals with Napoli, with whom he also played in the final as a starter. Flexible and talented offensive winger, he also boasts a presence for the national team in the Nations League match against Hungary on 7 June 2022. Welcome Alessio!”.

Subscribe to the Affari WhatsApp channel!

