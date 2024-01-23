Transfer market, Milan-Samardzic with the signing of the Moncada-Ibrahimovic duo

Lazar Samardzicafter the failed negotiation in the summer withInter and subsequent entries on Naples And Juventushere's the backstory of transfer market on the Milan (which he scored on Saturday)

Transfer market, Milan-Samardzic: twist of the Moncada-Ibrahimovic duo

Lazar Samardzic remains at the center of rumors and background in the transfer market. After the summer negotiation then failed with theInterand the rumors about Naples before and Juventus of recent days, the 21-year-old midfielder/attacker seems destined to stay at Udinese this month of January. There is now an interest in the Serbian talent Milan against which among other things Samardzic he was the protagonist over the weekend (scoring a beautiful goal, the momentary equalizer, in the match then won 3-2 by Pioli's team with decisive goals from Jovic and Okafar).

Transfer market, Milan-Samardzic thanks to… De Ketelaere

The Rossoneri club as revealed by Claudio Raimondi for Sport Mediaset, “he would have had first contact with the Friulians on Saturday evening. The track is valid for June”.

According to this background, “Atalanta would be helping the Rossoneri from an economic point of view, intending to redeem De Ketelaere in the summer for 23 million euros plus bonuses. Ibrahimovic as well as Moncada would be pushing for Samardzic's hiring.”

