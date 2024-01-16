Transfer market, Milan-Buongiorno: pressing on Urbano Cairo

Not only Matteo Gabbia (returned early from the season) and Filippo Terracciano from Verona (joker born in 2003 who can play on the wings or midfield), Milan are not giving up on giving a defender to Stefano Pioli in this January transfer window. And the great dream remains the jewel of Turin Alexander Good morning. The 24-year-old Granata defender met for dinner with his entourage in Milan on the evening of Tuesday 16 January: after having rejected Atalanta in the summer, this time the idea of ​​wearing the Rossoneri shirt tempts him. The pressure on Torino is about to officially start.

Transfer market, Milan-Bongiorno and Napoli's offer: no from Urbano Cairo

However, Milan must overcome Urbano Cairo's resistance to selling their champion halfway through the championship (with a Toro dreaming of qualifying for Europe). A significant offer is needed, around 35 million euros. The club from via Aldo Rossi could put the Under 21 national team striker Lorenzo Colombo (currently on loan at Monza where he was joined in recent days by Daniel Maldini) on the negotiating table as a partial technical compensation to lower the 'cash'. The problem lies in the valuation: for Milan, the young striker is worth 15 million, Torino values ​​him at around 10 million. Among other things, according to tuttomercatoweb, Napoli offered 25 million euros plus the signing of Norwegian central Leo Ostigard: no Urbano Cairo.

Milan transfer market, the alternatives to Buongiorno

Bongiorno-Milan therefore remains the dream par excellence of Furlani and Moncada. The alternatives Lilian Brassier remains with Brest who, however, is asking for 12 million euros for the 1999 class (which also includes Napoli, as well as Porto and Monaco) and in the second row the 21-year-old Frenchman Tanguy Nianzou Kouassi (Sevilla is open to loan with right of redemption).

Read also – Vlahovic show, but the renewal with Juventus is a puzzle

Milan transfer market, Moise Kean on loan from Juventus?

Attacking front: with Olivier Giroud's fate to be deciphered (expires at the end of June, American MLS hypothesis) and Stevan Jovic on whom evaluations will be made later (Milan will have to decide whether to exercise the three-year renewal option for the former Fiorentina striker), the large investment on the offensive front will be made in the summer. However, be careful of the rumors about Moise Kean and a possible Milan deal for a dry loan until the end of the season, with the Argentine Luka Romero who could free up his place by temporarily moving to Boca Juniors. Monza and Fiorentina also like the Juventus striker, has offers from abroad (hypothesis that the player likes)but faced with a Milan offensive, everything could change.

See also The taunts of César Augusto Londoño to Iván Mejía in El Pulso del Fútbol Moise Kean (photo Lapresse)



Chukwueze remains at Milan: “I'm not leaving. Great club, I have to show my potential”

“I'm not leaving because I need to prove myself. They took me for a significant sum. Leaving Milan would mean that I am moving away from my responsibilities. I just have to focus and work hard. Milan is a big club, so I have to show my potential. If I hadn't wanted to play there I wouldn't have signed for the Rossoneri club,” he said Samuel Chukwueze to Soccernet.ng from Nigeria's retreat in Ivory Coast where the Africa Cup of Nations is underway.

Read also – Chiellini surprised, does not return to Juventus. Here is the former defender's choice

Subscribe to the newsletter

