Messi like CR7, indeed more: the astronomical offer





Lionel Messi as Cristiano Ronaldo. Indeed, more than Cristiano Ronaldo! The maxi contract of CR7, the first European footballer to reach the one billion euro mark, has really changed the history of the world transfer market, due to the stratospheric earnings which will allow the former Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United player during his stay in theAl Nassr of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Crazy numbers, yet Leo Messi could surpass them. This is what the local press guarantees, speaking of the strong interest of theAl Hilal, also based in Riyadh. To counter the coup of the rivals, the aim is decisively for the new world champion, who has always been a friend-rival of Cristiano Ronaldo.

To motivate him to leave the limelight of European football, Al Hilal are ready to make it heard once again more important than CR7as concretely as possible: paying him more (although the supply is no longer precisely quantified). Just jokes from the early hours of the January transfer market? Not really, given that it is already on sale in the Saudi club’s official store the shirt with the number 10 and the name of Messi printed on the shoulders!

