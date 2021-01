MORE DETAILS ABOUT DEMBÉLÉ’S SIGNING

Moussa Dembélé is the one chosen by Atlético to reinforce their forward in place of Diego Costa. According to L’Equipe, this Thursday a loan offer came to the Lyon club for the remainder of the season. Rudi García, the coach, and Juninho, the sports director, will not close the doors but first they want to secure a replacement. The chosen one will be Slimani, Leicester forward and international for Algeria.