There is hope for Morata

Vlahovic and Zakaria arrived at Juve and kissed the net. Newcomers and scorers, another Vecchia Signora footballer, the Another great agitator of the transfer market, took part of the protagonism from the newcomers: Álvaro Morata. Allegri loved him, he understood that Vlahovic and the man from Madrid were compatible and he showed it at the first opportunity. He was part of the expected trident, completed by Dybala, Morata shone, heeled on the side.

The ‘Gazzetta dello Sport’ gave him the highest note, shared with the can opener of the night, a Vlahovic who only needed 13 minutes to debut with his new elastic, a 7.5. Post-match praise was a constant. “Someone wants to be Robin, with the Serbian being Batman. Alvarito stirs: take advantage of the spaces, give assists, work. Opportunity for 2022-23”, collects the Italian newspaper. There is hope for ‘Robin’ remain in Turin, the purchase option can still be exercised. With the help of Batman, everyone wins in brightness. Morata the first.