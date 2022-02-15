Nkunku, Pogba’s successor at United

Paul Pogba’s days as a Manchester United player look set to come to an end in June.. According to ‘ESPN’, the Red Devils they have the name of Christopher Nkunku on their agenda to replace the French midfielder.

The RB Leipzig footballer, and before PSG, live an outstanding season with 19 goals and 16 assists in 31 matches. Some numbers that make him one of the most attractive players for the 2022 summer market.

Nkunku, 24 years old, has a contract with the energy drinks team until 2024 and is valued by the specialized portal Transfermarkt at 55 million euros.