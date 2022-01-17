Juve, for Azmoun

Juventus are looking for a center forward to reinforce their attack in the winter market. According to ‘Tuttosport’, the name of Sardar Azmoun, 27-year-old Iranian striker for Zenit St. Petersburg and with a contract that expires in June. For him, Zenit asks for five million euros, Juventus has prepared a slightly lower offer and expects a response during the next week.

Azmoun’s characteristics correspond to those of the bomber that the Juventus coach would want: physical, fighter, capable of playing as a center forward. The arrival of Azmoun would guarantee a reference striker and move Morata to the role of winger, instead of Chiesa. This signing, moreover, does not compromise Juventus’s spending capacity for the summer, when a great striker is brought in. The big target is Dusan Vlahovic.

In case Vlahovic is impossible, the ‘bianconeri’ could go for Gianluca Scamacca, for which there should be a meeting in the coming days, in which the director of Juventus Federico Cherubini and the CEO of Sassuolo Giovanni Carnevali will participate.