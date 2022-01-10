From the slam to Barça to the skid at PSG

Georgino Wijnaldum starred in one of last year’s soap operas. His contract with Liverpool expired in June 2021 and, despite Klopp’s desire to continue counting on him, he decided to leave. Everything seemed to indicate that his destination would be Barcelona, ​​with Koeman as the main supporter and the fact of reaching zero cost as the promoter of the agreement. Until PSG appeared.

The Dutchman opted for the Parisian offer, more juicy economically and sportingly, since Barcelona was experiencing turbulent times. Powerful midfielder, arriving, back and forth. Ideal to act as a bridge between the defensive pivot (Gueye) and the creator (Verratti). But in soccer, two plus two is not always four.

Criticism did not take long to appear and, with the exception of a game that served as an oasis, Wijnaldum’s passage through PSG is being desert. With the winter market open and confidence low, a return to the Premier looms. Everton, Newcastle and Everton are interested in his loan. The last clash against Lyon, where he was missing, confirms that, perhaps, going out is the best option. From rejecting Barça to skating in Paris. All in just over six months