Inter transfer market, Buchanan from Bruges. The first in Monza

Tajon Buchanan begins his adventure with Inter. The winger was purchased outright by the Nerazzurri from Club Brugge for 7 million euros plus bonuses and will land in Milan to undergo the ritual medical examinations before signing the contract until 30 June 2028. The player will not be available with the Verona on Saturday 6 January due to bureaucratic problems: his debut among Simone Inzaghi's squad is scheduled for the 13th when Inter will have to challenge Monza at the U-Power Stadium

Milan transfer market: Gabbia and Terracciano. Juventus also on the Verona defender

In addition to Inter, Milan is also moving, with the return of Matteo Gabbia to the Rossoneri which ends the experience at Villarreal early. The team coached by Stefano Pioli also tightens for Filippo Terraccianoyoung full-back from Hellas Verona (capable of also playing central defender), even if the Florentine he doesn't seem to want to give up and the Juventus carried out a survey for the class of 2003. Further the Bologna which followed the player but with a view to June. The figures for the operation are around 5 million euros. This season, Filippo Terracciano has made 18 appearances in total with the Hellas Verona shirt. In his career he also made 8 appearances with the Italian U20 national team and one with the Under 21 team.

Napoli transfer market, Mazzocchi from Salernitana

As far as Napoli is concerned, in the last few hours medical examinations have begun for Pasquale Mazzocchi, held at Villa Stuart in Rome. The Salernitana full-back will sign a three and a half year contract, with an option to renew for the fourth.

Atalanta transfer market: Hien and Siren Diao

After the purchase of the 24-year-old defender of the Swedish national team Isak HienL'Atalanta of Gasperini has also secured another player from Veronait's aboutPrimavera striker Siren Diao who so far in the championship has scored 10 goals in 15 appearances.

Juventus-Roma transfer market: Huijsen for Mourinho? Frosinone ahead

Roma, however, is always looking for a defender. The Giallorossi club made an attempt with Juventus for Dean Huijsen, defender born in 2005, for a loan, even if the Bianconeri have already given their word to Frosinone. Josè Mourinho's team is also exploring the foreign market and in the last few hours the name of has popped up West Ham's Nayef Aguerd.

Transfer market, Inter's Agoume is liked abroad. The negotiations

Dinamo Zagreb has started negotiations with Fiorentina for Josip Brekalo. While Gennaro Gattuso's Marseille has made an offer to Inter for Lucien Agoume. Sevilla had also made moves on the midfielder in recent days. George Puscas Genoa is instead the attacker identified by Spezia to strengthen their offensive department. On the international market the Borussia Dortmund are in advanced negotiations to get Jadon Sancho back with around 3 million euros to Man Utd for the loan until June. Sancho played at Dortmund from 2017 to 2021, scoring 50 goals before joining United for 85 million euros.

Read also

Transfer market, Samardzic-Napoli slowed down. And Juventus…

Milan transfer market: Bayern Munich, 130 million for 2 very Rossoneri starters

Subscribe to the newsletter

