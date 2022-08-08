Transfer market: Juve-Manchester United, agreement for Rabiot

Juventus have reached an agreement with Manchester United for the transfer of French midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

For the finalization of the operation, the definitive yes of the 27-year-old is still missing, who however – according to the rumors of the English press – will get an increase in salary compared to what he earns in Turin.

Rabiot has chosen to be represented by a very particular agent: his mother Veroniquefamous among other things for a furious fight with Laurent Blanc in the PSG car park.

Not in great shape at the Juventus Stadium, the player now has a great chance to relaunch in the Premier League, also in view of the world cup next winter.



