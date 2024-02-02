Transfer market: Juventus books Calafiori and lands on Gudmundsson. Balotelli..

Transfer market: Roma-Baldanzi, Belotti-Fiorentina. And Kumbulla…

Stop to the transfer market: the winter session for the 2023-24 season closed at 8pm. Roma have formalized the arrival of Tommaso Baldanzi from Empoli on the basis of 15 million euros plus percentage on future resale. Marash Kumbullaafter the injury suffered last year which kept him away from the pitch for several months, he moved on loan to Sassuolo until the end of the season while Zeki Celik remains in the Giallorossithe transfer was blocked due to the formula, i.e. the loan with obligation to buy at 11 million. Andrea Belotti will instead wear the Fiorentina shirt, the former Torino player will remain in Viola on loan until June. Waiting for the official announcement (the Premier League market closes at 11pm Italian time).

Inter transfer market, Sensi-Leicester missed

Stefano Sensi's adventure at Inter seemed to be over, iThe midfielder was one step away from Leicester on a permanent basis, there was talk of a deal that would have brought 2.5 million euros to the Nerazzurri in the event of the Foxes' promotion to the Premier League. However, the deal fell through at the last moment.

Juventus transfer market, Calafiori from Bologna: summer target. And Felipe Anderson…

Juventus is moving for the future, at the moment the 21-year-old defender Riccardo Calafiori is in the sights of the Bianconeri of Bologna (an operation that will be set up in the summer transfer window), Felipe Anderson also remains in the background, expiring with Lazio.

Transfer market, Chaka Traoré from Milan to Palermo. Gudmundsson-Fiorentina fades: he remains at Genoa

AC Milan have sold Chaka Traoré to Palermothe player arrives on loan with the right to buy at 8 million euros plus bonuses and a percentage on future resale. Torino has made the arrival of Matteo Lovato from Salernitana official – loan with right of redemption – and of David Okereke from Cremonesewith the same formula as the former Verona defender. Vitinha, a forward born in 2000 who arrived from Marseille, is a new player for Genoa, However, the negotiations with Fiorentina for Gudmundsson fell through despite the assaults attempted by Viola in the last few hours (watch out for Juventus in the summer for the 26-year-old Icelandic striker who has scored 9 goals in 20 appearances in Serie A this year). There Salernitana he found the agreement with the Pisa For Emanuel Vignatoon loan with right of redemption.

Transfer market, Balotelli remains in Türkiye. Double blow Cagliari

Last push for Mario Balotelli, but Adana Demirspor closed on the sale of the attacker (also because the Turks had let former Milan player Mbaye Niang leave for Empoli): Walter Sabatini's Salernitana had asked for information. While from Kasimpasa he arrived Iron Gomis and, right at the last minute, the Campania club made it official “that they have reached an agreement with Granada for the temporary transfer of the 1996-born striker Shon Weissman”. Double blow for Cagliari, here is Gianluca Gaetano from Napoli while Yerry Mina has landed from Fiorentina. Verona, after many transfers, has formalized the arrival of forwards Andrej Popovic from Partizan and Stefan Mitrovic from Red Starwhile the Argentine gave up in defense Amione to the Mexicans of Santos Laguna and the French defender was signed by Nantes Fabien Centonze.