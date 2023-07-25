Bonucci away from Juve, here’s where he could go. The latest rumors

What will he decide Leonardo Bonucci? The central of the Juventus will have to find a new accommodation in a short time to return to compete at the highest levels. The Juventus defender is no longer part of the plans of the Turin club, which will strengthen itself in defense with quality grafts and above all younger than Bonucci.

As revealed in today’s edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport, Leonardo Bonucci he has no intention of going to play abroad. In Italy there are even nine clubs interested in him: Bologna, Cagliari, Florentine, Frosinone, Lazio, Monza, Bari, Palermo And Sampdoria.

Now the choice will be up to him with several clubs also in B series interested in him to achieve promotion to the top flight. Rightly Bonucci did not take the choice of the with serenity Juventus trying to prove his worth, but now his future will be elsewhere. The coach of the Italian national team, Robert Mancinihad also summoned him for the Nations League and for the summer challenges: now he will have to find the best solution to return to play continuously after a season full of injuries.

An incredible desire to still be a protagonist without throwing the towel on the floor. As a true fighter he has always shown that he has an extraordinary leadership by overcoming every obstacle in life and in his career.

