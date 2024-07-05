Transfer Market, Buongiorno-Napoli: Inter breaks into negotiations for Torino defender

Inter breaks into negotiations between Buongiorno and Napoli. It seemed like a done deal for the Torino defender at Antonio Conte’s court, then the Nerazzurri entered the scene could sell Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij to Saudi Arabia (we are talking about Al Ittihad who should be coached by Stefano Pioli) and so they started looking at the central defenders market. Here is the Nerazzurri’s request for information for Buongiorno, with the club asking the player for time: before going to knock on the door of Urbano Cairo’s Torino they have to sell. “Buongiorno-Napoli? I was thinking Buongiorno at Inter (laughs, ed.). We also spoke about it with Inter, a couple of jokes, a bit of chit-chat… Maybe we got half a joke on Buongiorno going” were Riso’s words as he left the Nerazzurri headquarters, where he had gone to talk mainly about 21-year-old playmaker Gaetano Oristanio (in exchange for American midfielder Tanner Tessmann at Inter, but perhaps on loan for another year in Laguna).



Transfer Market, Buongiorno: Napoli’s reaction, which remains ahead of Inter

However, Napoli’s reaction was prompt for Alessandro Buongiorno. Sports director Giovanni Manna met with agent Beppe Riso and reiterated his desire to take him as a central element of Antonio Conte’s new defense. The offer for the player is 35 million plus 5 in bonuses to Torino and for the player it is a five-year contract at around 3 million per player.who can be released in the third year by paying a termination clause. Napoli is back in the lead and wants to close in the next few hours.

Transfer market, Morata-Milan turning point

Alvaro Morata to Milan? The Rossoneri club has accelerated on the Atletico Madrid striker who will star with Spain at Euro 2024. The price of the player is 13 million euros (release clause). The former Juventus player has offers from Saudi Arabia, but they don’t warm him up (“I’ll stay at Atletico until I win”, his post in response to the Arab sirens). The possibility of returning to Italy and landing in Milan could be more attractive: he will decide after the end of the European Championship of the Red Furies, but a financial agreement needs to be found (in Spain he has a salary of 6 million that Milan would like to reduce). Morata has become the first alternative to Joshua Zirzkzee (overtaking Ukrainian Artem Dovbyk, Romelu Lukaku and Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez) and, if negotiations with the Dutchman’s agent are not resolved, he risks becoming the name at the top of Moncada and Furlani’s list for the Rossoneri attack.

AC Milan Transfer Market, Pavlocivc for Defense

Milan are on the trail of 23-year-old giant Strahinja Pavlovic, central defender for Salzburg and the Serbian national team. He has a valuation of around 20 million euros and could become a concrete idea for Milan if one of the central defenders of the Rossoneri squad were to leave, in particular Malik Thiaw (which Newcastle likes). On the transfer front, always keep an eye on the path that leads Ismael Bennacer in Saudi Arabia: a couple of clubs are looking for him, including Al-Ittihad, where Stefano Pioli should go. The Algerian midfielder has an exit clause of 50 million, but it is possible that an agreement on his transfer with Milan will be sought. His exit would bring a further nest egg for the Rossoneri club, which is looking for a midfielder in front of the defence (there remains Fofana the first name), as well as a right back (Emerson Royal Tottenham in pole position), in addition of course to the striker who will replace Giroud. The situation of Adrien Rabiotwho will decide his future after the end of the European Championship for France and, in addition to the offer from Juventus, has the attention of some top foreign clubs.

READ ALSO – Calafiori-Arsenal, Gunners ahead of Chelsea. Calciomercato news