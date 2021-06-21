Calhanoglu-Inter and farewell to Milan

Hakan Calhanoglu will remain in Milan but probably wearing the jersey ofInter. In fact, the Turkish number 10 seems to be one step away from an agreement with the Nerazzurri club: there is talk of an offer of almost 5 million net per season that would exceed the 4 million offered by the Rossoneri club. A surprising twist, the acceleration of Marotta and Ausilio was born in the light of the problems at the heart of Christian Eriksen.

Milan, Zaccagni instead of Calhanoglu

The Milan will not be found unprepared for the probable divorce with Calhanoglu: Paolo Maldini is Frederic Massara they jumped on Mattia Zaccagni. The 25-year-old Verona playmaker (player skilled in jumping the man and author of 5 goals and 7 assists in the last season) has a valuation of around 20 million euros (among other things, it is due to expire in 2022 and this can help to lower the price): the Rossoneri aim to lower the cash by putting a technical counterpart on the plate and, from this point of view, they are of interest to the Scala team, who will be coached by Eusebio Di Francesco, Andrea Conti or Mattia Caldara.

Calhanoglu-Donnarumma goodbye Milan on a free transfer. Kessie, the Rossoneri raise for the renewal

The farewell of Hakan Calhanoglu would be the second on a free transfer in this market for Milan. The first was that of Gianluigi Donnarumma (replaced by Mike Maignan) who found an agreement with the Psg. The club in via Aldo Rossi is now at work to avoid that of Franck Kessie in 12 months: currently the Ivorian midfielder earns 2.2 million per season, the company is ready to double the figure (four-year from 4 million net). The request is for 6 million, the agreement can be reached by working on bonuses.