Transfer market, Bonucci-Genoa with Dragusin-Tottenham?

Will Leonardo Bonucci leave the Bundesliga to return to Italy? In recent weeks the former Juventus defender seemed to be able to wear the yellow-red shirt of Roma, but in the end the negotiation never took off. Now another front could be opened.

After six months at Union Berlin, Leo can be a star in our Serie A again: Genoa are thinking about it (who also observes the class of 99 Marco Curto, owner in Como who will redeem him from Südtirol). Il Grifone negotiates the sale of Radu Dragusin to Tottenham: 25-30 million euro deal to give the 21-year-old Romanian the OK to move to Spurs. And the white smoke can lead to an acceleration to dress Bonucci in the rossoblu shirt.

In Genoa Leo would find a starting shirt with a view on… Euro 2024. He who was the protagonist in the victory of the European Championships in England (with a very heavy equalizer in the Wembley final against the 3 Lions national team) aims to be called up by Luciano Spalletti to defend the title in Germany in June-July. At the moment Bonucci to Genoa is an idea, but the sale of Dragusin could make it much more concrete…

