News in the house Bayern Monaco. In fact, the renewal of the contract is official Thomas Müllerclass striker 1989 raised in the youth club of Säbener Straße and became champion with the jersey of the club of his heart. Bayern announced it on their channels.

Müller, whose previous contract would have expired in 2023extended the deal with Bayern Munich until June 30, 2024. Therefore, two more seasons will remain at theAllianz Arenatrying to increase his palmarès (he has won, so far, 30 trophies in 14 seasonsamong which 11 Bundesliga titles) and their personal best (scored 226 goals in 624 games).

The announcement of his renewal, on the Bayern Munich website, was given in a very nice way. Comparing, in fact, a photo of little Müller when, in the nineties, he dreamed of wearing the Bayern shirt, with the shots taken today, wearing the same colors, however, as the protagonist of the football team. Julian Nagelsmann.

"I am very happy to have extended my contract with Bayern Munich until 2024 – Müller told the Bavarian club's website. The common path, since I joined the club's youth academy in 2000, has been a fantastic story so far. I like to wear white and red on and off the pitch every year. Even when there is a headwind. Let's continue together ".

May 3, 2022 (change May 3, 2022 | 13:50)

