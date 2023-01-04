Inter-Napoli: challenge already decisive for the top of the standings





Inter-Naples is the key match of the Serie A football championship, which returns after the long break due to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. A top-level clash between the Neapolitans of Luciano Spallettifavorites to win the scudetto, and the nerazzurri of Simone Inzaghi, which in its difficult run-up to the top (-11 points) must also worry about transfer market rumors. The PSG sirens are getting louder for Milan Skriniar, whose contract will expire in June. Inter asked the strong defender for an answer by the end of January, to whom they offered a renewal of 6 million euros (6.5 with bonuses), so far not enough to dissolve the reserves.

Juventus: offer to lock down Rabiot, but trial looms

By the 20th, however, the decision is expected Stefan De Vrji, to which a biennial has been proposed. There is less anxiety about other players expiring (Dzeko, D’Ambrosio, Gagliardini and Handanovic): the company policy is not to go crazy for the over 30s, offering a maximum of one year renewal. In Handanovic’s case, in addition to Onana, the alternative a Yann Sommer of Borussia Monchengladbach, a free transfer also courted by Bayern Munich.

Juventus is also planning the future of its jewels. McKennie he rejected Bournemouth because he is waiting for a call from Borussia Dortmund, but the Juventus club wants at least 30 million euros. Instead, it is considered non-transferable Rabiot, protagonist of an excellent world championship, who was offered a contract worth 7 million net (plus bonuses) to avoid losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season. The world champion Angel DiMaria instead he misses the match against Cremonese: after having enchanted with his plays in Qatar, he returned to Turin injured, extending the nightmare of the black and white fans who are still waiting to see him at his best with their club team.

But the main concern for the new Juventus board of directors, which takes office on 18 January, does not concern the events on the pitch. Two days later, on the 20th, the sports justice will decide on the possible reopening of the capital gains case, in light of the new elements that emerged from the investigations. A problem that does not concern “only” Juve, since relations with various Italian clubs are also under discussion (such as Atalanta and Sassuolo) and foreign (Tottenham). And this is only part of the matter, because the greatest dangers come from the criminal procedure, on which it is currently not possible to venture a timetable.

Subscribe to the newsletter

