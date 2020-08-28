Of the 1. FC Nuremberg is about to transfer Pascal Köpke. Apparently only the medical check is missing before the Franks can confirm the commitment.
The FCN’s interest in Köpke had already become known last week, although he still has a contract with Hertha BSC until 2022, but in view of the fierce competition in the attack, he has little chance of playing time in the capital.
According to information from image the negotiations between the Franks and the old lady are now about to be concluded – both parties should agree on the terms of the contract. Hertha BSC receives a six-figure transfer fee for the 24-year-old, which, if successful, can still crack the million mark. Köpke is expected to sign a contract with the clubbers until 2022, which includes an option for a further year. Only the medical check is still pending!
For Köpke, the change to FCN would be a journey into the past, after all, he was active in the youth of the traditional club from Franconia between 2003 and 2013. His father, the former national goalkeeper Andreas Köpke, was also known to have been active for a long time and successfully for the Nuremberg team.
