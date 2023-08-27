WIt’s about time the transfer window closed. Otherwise you will be completely insane with the sensational reports from Messrs. Romano, Plettenberg and company, who hear the grass growing in every major football stadium and roar what they have heard in everyone’s ears on Twitter or X. Because trade is not only flourishing around the clock with professionals, but also with rumours, where the word “exclusive” is often more important than the name of player X who moves from A to B.

Is it all a matter of attention?

But what was going on with the transfer augurs when the most spectacular change of the summer took place? napped? Suddenly forgot how to call three cell phones at the same time while typing a tweet on the fourth?

Nine players from Ghana’s soccer champions Medeama SC are moving to Sirens FC in Malta’s Premier League in one fell swoop, and the public only found out about this after the clubs announced? It’s like it used to be, it can’t be!

It may also be because Africa attracts less attention than Saudi Arabia or something. One of the Ghanaian kickers is called “Bismark” and another “Boateng”.