Luis Diaz it has become the focus of attention of the pass market in Europe. The Colombian, belonging to the Porto from Portugal, would have different proposals from football in England.

The most recent press version indicates that Liverpool would have decided on the Colombian to sign him this January.

The English newspaper The Sun assures, in its edition this Thursday, that Liverpool already put on the table an offer for the Colombian.

The English club is willing to pay 60 million pounds sterling (about 72 million euros) to keep the attacker. The offer is a little lower than the termination clause that Díaz has with Porto, which is 80 million euros.

New version by Díaz

However, this Thursday there was new information and it was provided by the prestigious journalist Fabrizio Romano, an expert in transfers and who usually gets his news right.

“Sources from Liverpool and Porto deny contacts / conversations about the move of Luis Díaz in January. There is no proposal to discuss, as things are,” says Romano on his Twitter account.

“Liverpool sent their scout to follow Diaz five times last year, but now there is no negotiation,” adds the journalist.

Finally, he comments that Liverpool’s priority is to reach a new agreement with Salah.

Liverpool and Porto sources deny contacts / talks over Luis Díaz move in January. There’s no proposal to discuss, as things stand. 🔴🇨🇴 #LFC Liverpool sent their scout to follow Díaz five times last year but there’s no negotiation now. 🇪🇬 Current priority: Mo Salah new deal. pic.twitter.com/eGOnrAjOGI – Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 6, 2022

The information has also been handled that Newcastle, also from the Premier League, is the other club that would be determined to sign the Colombian, who has had a splendid season at Porto.

SPORTS

