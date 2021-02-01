B.erlin. Michael Preetz is no longer the manager of Hertha BSC, but his work still has an impact on the present. As the club confirmed on Monday evening, Sami Khedira is pitching his tents in the capital. And that has indirectly to do with the former managing director, as coach Pal Dardai had given him at least one poor job reference after the defeat in Frankfurt (1: 3). “It’s a young team. They bought them together and apparently forgot some things: experienced players, ”said Dardai cursing. The old new trainer took the same line as critics before him, who had wondered – to put it mildly – about Hertha’s purchasing policy under Preetz.

Now Dardai gets what he missed, and not too short. On the last day of the transfer window, Khedira’s commitment was completed. He joins the Berliners with the recommendation of more than a decade of experience in the best European leagues. With Real Madrid and Juventus Turin, he has won national and international titles, including the Champions League. He became world champion in 2014 in the jersey of the German national team. Khedira has won more than all Hertha professionals put together. A vita could hardly be more suitable for the demands of the club, as Khedira is exactly the type of profile that investor Lars Windhorst liked to allude to. Whenever he declared that he wanted to make Hertha one of Europe’s leading capital clubs. For this, the club needs football players of high standing and name. Hertha has not yet been able to commit them despite lavish financial injections from the investor.

Departure into a new time

Despite all the merits, Khedira is only of limited use as a symbol of the dawn of a new era. This is made clear by rumored details of the obligation. His contract therefore only runs until the end of the season, Hertha BSC reportedly did not have to transfer a transfer fee to Juventus Turin. What at first sounds like a transfer coup carries certain risks. Born in Stuttgart, he is now 33 years old, has suffered various injuries and comes to a team without extensive competition experience that lacks not only experience but also many other essential things, such as structure.

Khedira would not have time to acclimate. It should work immediately. Hertha is fifteenth in the Bundesliga table in the middle of a relegation battle, in a zone that the former national player only knows from hearsay. This Friday, on his possible debut, it will be against the series champions FC Bayern of all places. It is also uncertain whether Khedira can be of any help. At Juventus Turin, he was not taken into account by coach Andrea Pirlo, he last played in June 2020. Last year, Khedira played just 28 minutes.

The fact that Hertha relies on the principle of hope and a player whose performance can hardly be assessed in this tense situation is related to the composition and inner workings of the team. Central midfielders can be found in abundance in the squad, but an “established” axis has not yet emerged. In this strategically important position, too, Hertha lacks managers.

Khedira as a mediator

In the summer, Hertha separated from players who set the direction on the lawn for a few years. It went to Per Skjelbred, Vedad Ibisevic and Salomon Kalou. They left a vacuum. If all of the trio may have passed their sporting zenith, their integrative power in and outside the cabin was underestimated by Preetz’s sports directorate. Such a cabin is a biotope that can react very sensitively to changes. A lot of players came, all from different cultures and languages. The group has not yet grown into a team.

This is where Khedira could become important. In him Hertha has not only signed an experienced midfielder, but also a potential agent who enjoys great respect. In addition to German, Khedira speaks Spanish and Italian as well as a little French. These are good prerequisites for becoming the reference person that many Hertha players lack.