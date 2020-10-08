The transfer window, which had been completely delayed this year, closed on October 5th and will only open again in the new year. Quite a few clubs have done well, some even in the last few days of the transfer period, such as FC Bayern, Hertha BSC, FC Fulham or FC Porto. One or the other club missed the opportunity to strengthen itself enough and now has to see how the construction sites can be solved internally.
Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid or Tottenham Hotspur, they all have an open position where nothing was done in the summer, or just too little. Other clubs either failed to come to an agreement with their dream players and their clubs or simply made too little effort. 90min has a compact collection of these clubs ready.
Kai Havertz and Kevin Volland together flushed around 95 million euros into the Rhenish cash register. For the money, there will probably be suitable successors – think! Center forward Patrik Schick was brought in from Roma for 26 million euros to make Volland forget. However, Kai Havertz’s gap remains unfulfilled. Not enough efforts were made to get Florian Thauvin and they had already agreed with Rashica, but not with his club Werder Bremen. So this season, the 17-year-old Florian Wirtz was thrown into the deep end, he started in every game so far.
Of course: Gareth Bale, Sergio Reguilon or Pierre-Emile Höjberg are well-known reinforcements. In the orphaned position of Jan Vertonghen, who had held the Spurs defense together since 2012, there was no replacement. In addition, another central defender in the person of Juan Foyth was loaned to Villarreal. Antonio Rüdiger was under discussion, his transfer did not materialize in the end.
It has probably never been so quiet in a summer at Los Blancos, neither big rumors nor noteworthy new transfers. Except for the return of the loaned Norwegian Martin Ödegaard, there was nothing new to report about commitments. A lot of money was collected for this. The Galactic collected 98.5 million euros and did not spend a cent on the other side. That may be the way to go, but it is highly unusual and remarkable for Real. Furthermore, you can’t get rid of the feeling that something is missing. That could be due to the fact that there are only three classic central defenders to choose from in central defense with Ramos, Varane and Militao, and to make matters worse, Militao is currently injured.
In contrast to Real Madrid, it is obvious here where something should have been done. Alessandro Florenzi left the club for Thomas Tuchel in Paris. The Italian international was loaned to Valencia last year, but last season they had the problem of not being able to stay in the right defender position. You have three trained full-backs: Davide Santon, Bruno Peres and Rick Karsdorp – but none of the three meets the highest standards. Last year, the defensive was the major shortcoming of the capital city. 51 goals are simply too many for a fifth place. For comparison: city rivals Lazio Rome in fourth place received nine fewer hits.
