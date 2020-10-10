One or the other transfer, however, has raised questions after other names were circulating in the media landscape in the days before. No one will probably ever find out which plan was really behind it – and at the end of the day it will be decided on the pitch anyway whether a transfer has paid off. Still throws 90min a look at the new additions and how they could be planned.

FC Bayern took a similar approach with Michael Rensing, who was to follow in Oliver Kahn’s footsteps in 2008. The home grown but did not convince sustainably and was replaced after only one season by veteran Hans-Jörg Butt before Neuer was signed in 2011.

Nübel is predicted to have a great future, but has only played 46 Bundesliga games behind him. Match practice is particularly important for a young player, but the 24-year-old will spend the next few years on the bench. Whether he is ready for the new successor will be seen as soon as the captain ends his career. In fact, Nübel is planned for the long term.

At the end of September, Ralf Rangnick Nianzou included Sky90 as “one of the greatest defensive talents I’ve ever seen”. The central defender, who can also act in defensive midfield, will “be a regular player in one to two years at the latest.”

Nianzou is currently suffering from an injury to his thigh, loudly Sport1 it should be built up carefully. If Rangnick’s prophecy comes true, he could follow in the footsteps of Jerome Boateng, whose contract expires after this season. Either way, it should play an important role in a few years’ time.

With Sané, the Munich-based company is getting a top-class player who has long since reached the end of his development and who needs time after his cruciate ligament rupture. The German international is currently missing due to a capsule injury, but just like Nianzou, he is given the time he needs to get 100 percent fit.

Sané is supposed to be the new star, which is why he received the number 10, which was previously worn by Arjen Robben (2009-2019) for ten years. On and off the pitch, he plays an extremely important role. And the transfer saga is out of the question of panic buying.

When looking for a midfielder, sports director Hasan Salihamidzic came back to Roca – and because Espanyol was relegated to the second Spanish league and could use any cash injection, both clubs agreed, according to media reports, on a base transfer of nine million euros and bonus payments six million euros.

Roca’s role model is Xabi Alonso. Comparisons with the ex-Bayern star (2014-2017) are not uncommon in Spain, and the defensive midfielder is also more often compared with Barça icon Sergio Busquets. “A fine footballer with a really good passing game who knows how to resolve tight situations well,” said Salihamidzic in an interview with the about Roca. “He’s still young, he has to develop further with us, he has to understand and promote our football,” emphasized the sports director. That doesn’t sound like a panic transfer.

Perhaps those responsible noticed in the 1: 4 defeat against TSG Hoffenheim that Zirkzee alone is not enough as a backup for Robert Lewandowski. The 19-year-old started in the starting line-up, but struggled against the compact and aggressive defense of the Hoffenheim team.

Choupo-Moting surprised two years ago when he moved to Paris St. Germain. His former sponsor Tuchel wanted him as a backup for the offensive. The 31-year-old made friends with his new role, put his own needs aside and worked every day to be ready when he was needed.

He is now playing a similar role in Munich. He will have to represent Lewandowski a few times in the Bundesliga, and Europe’s Footballer of the Year is once again preferred in the Champions League. Both parties initially agreed on a contract until the end of the season, should Choupo-Moting convince, but this could be extended for another year. An ulterior motive is therefore clearly visible, but the timing suggests that Bayern were in a hurry.

Previously, young players such as Sergino Dest (FC Barcelona), Max Aarons (Norwich City) and Tariq Lamptey (Brighton & Hove Albion) were associated with Bayern, but rumor has it that all three players had a transfer fee of 20 million euros or more Room. The people of Munich are also said to have dealt with Ridle Baku, but the Mainz-based man decided on VfL Wolfsburg.

Just like with the transfers of Roca and Choupo-Moting, Sarr was not a name in German coverage that was mentioned in the course of the right-back search. The speed of action of those responsible suggests that it was one of the numerous alternatives on the note.

The 28-year-old may not have been the first choice, but it is on the one hand an economically sensible solution and on the other hand a player who is defensively solid and has a fast pace. It is quite possible that Sarr will follow in the footsteps of the former high-class reservist Rafinha.

The transfer carries an extremely low risk. A rental fee was not due, and no purchase option or obligation was agreed. The German record champions only have to pay the annual salary. Costa also knows the club and the environment, after all, the 30-year-old played for Bayern from 2015 to 2017.

These characteristics may suggest that Costa was some sort of panic transfer; but even with this there was an ulterior motive. With Costa, Sané, Serge Gnabry and Kingsley Coman, Bayern have a dangerous wing quartet, behind them Jamal Musiala, who should now act as a backup for Thomas Müller on the ten.

Should Costa not convince, he will return to Turin. If he plays this season as he did in the first six months after arriving in summer 2015, then both clubs could negotiate a permanent transfer. Despite a certain spontaneity, everything is possible here too.