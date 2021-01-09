Oliver Mintzlaff has in the game of RB Leipzig versus Borussia Dortmund Not the hoped for result seen. For Marcel Sabitzer, the evening didn’t go as expected either. The captain was replaced by coach Julian Nagelsmann after an inconspicuous performance. For this, at least the rumors about his person were given a clear rejection.
In the Sky Interview, managing director Oliver Mintzlaff was asked about the squad planning of RB Leipzig. Once again, the future of Marcel Sabitzer was an issue. The Red Bulls’ routine is said to have piqued the interest of Tottenham Hotspur and their coach Jose Mourinho. Daniel Levy’s club would like to strengthen itself further and the midfielder impressed enormously in a direct duel in the Champions League last year. However, according to Mintzlaff, neither the agent, player or Tottenham called.
When asked about the Austrian’s contract period, Mintzlaff said: “We know the contract periods and will do our homework.” Seems like there’s no rush to extend the contract, which runs until 2022, at any cost. Since Sabitzer is an enormous support in Julian Nagelsmann’s young team, it suggests that conversations will begin at some point.
