Fifa has banned the Cologne team from signing new players for the next two change periods. The Bundesliga club has appealed against this. Until the final decision, the transfer ban is now suspended.

Christian Keller, managing director at 1. FC Köln, is happy to be able to get involved in the transfer market, contrary to expectations (archive photo). Image: dpa

fSoccer Bundesliga club 1. FC Köln may sign players next summer despite the FIFA penalty. As the club announced on Friday evening, the International Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS had temporarily suspended the imposed transfer ban. The FC is thus “capable of acting” until a verdict is reached in the appeal process. The club wrote that it cannot be said when a final judgment can be expected.

“Can become active on the transfer market”

“The decision of the CAS to suspend the transfer ban is important for us. Now we can become active on the transfer market as part of our limited options due to economic consolidation,” said FC Managing Director Christian Keller: “At the same time, we know that the penalty suspension is only a first step towards preventing the transfer ban. We will therefore continue to work hard to completely avert the FIFA verdict.”

World governing body FIFA had banned the Cologne team from signing new players for the next two periods. The reason is the transfer of the then 16-year-old Slovenian Jaka Cuber Potocnik, who unilaterally terminated his contract with Olimpija Ljubljana in January 2022 and came to Cologne on a free transfer. The Slovenians accused FC of inciting a breach of contract and complained to FIFA.

In addition to the transfer ban, the four-month ban against Potocnik will also be suspended. Leart Paqarada’s commitment, which was made at the beginning of January, is valid. The left-back is allowed to switch from FC St. Pauli to FC in the summer and is therefore also eligible to play.







The possibility of transfers in the summer is also important for Cologne because two of the most important players will leave the club. Captain Jonas Hector is retiring, midfield boss Ellyes Skhiri is unlikely to renew his contract.