Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abu Dhabi Ports announced yesterday the launch of an ambitious environmental project to relocate and relocate coral reefs in the waters surrounding Khalifa Port, as part of its continuous efforts to protect the unique marine environment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The project is being implemented in partnership with the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, and it is part of its series of measures aimed at mitigating the environmental impact of the dredging and maintenance of moorings in the waters separating the environmental breakwater of the port from the adjacent coral reefs in Ras Ghanada. The railways that will connect Khalifa Port to the planned Etihad Rail network.

Mohammed Eideh Tanaf Al Minhali, Director of Khalifa Port Administration, indicated that preserving the unique marine ecosystem of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi has always been one of the most important priorities of the Khalifa Port development project, which is one of the most developed deep water ports in the world.

He said: “Out of its awareness of the grave dangers of the decline of coral reefs, which constitute an existential threat to the biodiversity of our blue planet, Abu Dhabi Ports is cooperating with consultants specialized in the marine field, in addition to the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, with the aim of protecting the coral reefs in Ras Ghanada, which are the most diverse, unique and vital. In the waters of the Arabian Gulf ».

The Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi had called for the transfer of certain types of coral under its supervision, from the northern quay wall of Khalifa Port to a new home near the ecological breakwater. And that is through the use of several methods for transferring and stabilizing coral, where the results and outputs of the project will be evaluated in order to determine the best methods and mechanisms for the transfer and resettlement of corals.

For his part, Ahmed Al Hashemi, Acting Executive Director of the Terrestrial and Marine Biodiversity Sector at the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, said: “The waters of the United Arab Emirates are characterized by the presence of some of the most resistant coral reefs in the world, which makes the efforts of the Environment Agency to maintain “This marine wealth and ensuring its sustainability through cooperation with all partners is an indispensable thing and a joint national responsibility.”

For his part, David Gatward, Acting Head of Engineering and Technical Services at Abu Dhabi Ports, said: “The protection of the coral reefs at Ras Ghanada is an important pillar in preserving the biodiversity of coral reefs in the region, through the adoption and application of scientific methods that reduce the environmental impact such as restoration Settling these reefs ».

In turn, Mohamed Al-Tamimi, Vice President – Health, Safety, Security and Environment at Abu Dhabi Ports, indicated that the coral reefs near Khalifa Port are among the most diverse biological citizens in the United Arab Emirates, and that Abu Dhabi Ports is proud to lead such a project that guarantees the survival of these Citizen and its growth.