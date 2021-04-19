LITTLE RACES Gonzalo Sobejano (Murcia, 1928-New York, 2019) Sobejano and Juana J. Marín, in New York in 1995. / JJMS JUANA J. MARÍN SAURA Tuesday, April 20, 2021, 00:35



I like reading against the current. Follow the trail of rare editions as a book explorer. In December I found excited ‘Trascender’ (Madrid, 2020), in the Visor de Poesía Collection, a posthumous book by Gonzalo Sobejano; 200 pages in the care of Nora Glickman, which the author never saw. Looking at the back cover of the collection of poems caused me may