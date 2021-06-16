What Rather than appear competitive, convincing and winning, the opposition alliance “is light years away from being a Captain America or a Superman“Says the PAN senator Gustavo Madero, who only sees a Frankenstein “anti-something”, product of putting in a blender to Marko Cortes, to Alejandro Moreno already Jesus Zambrano, mix destined for failure. He considers the PRI “little” and the PRD “nothing.”

That elected in 2014 for a period of nine years at the INE, the counselor Jose Roberto Ruiz Saldaña He no longer kept the forms and uncovered himself on Facebook as a candidate for the rectory of the Universidad Veracruzana, without renouncing his current position and with a handicap against: he does not comply with the five years of teaching or research that are required. His detractors also question that he does not renounce his salary and that he has been shown as a professor at that house of studies, where literally no one knows him, so they believe that it is rather a play by the governor’s hand Cuitláhuac García.

What the Political Coordination Board of the Chamber of Deputies, headed by Ignacio Mier, prepares a meeting to discuss the viability of an extraordinary period in July, because even though there are about a hundred opinions approved and ready to be voted on in plenary, the priorities of Q4 and the opposition bloc have more divergences than common points. The call to extraordinary sessions before the end of the 64th Legislature will also depend on the Morenoist disposition to consummate the violations of Benjamin Saúl Huerta, accused of sexual abuse and rape against minors, and Mauricio Toledo, charged with illicit enrichment.

.

