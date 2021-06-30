What the Superior Audit, headed by David Colmenares, will deliver today to the Chamber of Deputies a first part of the audit reports of the Public Account 2020, corresponding to the second year of government of AMLO, just four months after the president disqualified that body for noting that the cost of canceling the airport in Texcoco would be almost 332 billion pesos, that is, three times more than originally estimated by the federal government. Among opposition legislators there is a concern to know if the “slap on the wrist” to the ASF had any effect, such as decaffeinating the magnifying glass on Q4 projects.

What At the last minute, members of the Permanent Commission were notified that this Wednesday’s session will be face-to-face and some ill-thought-out people said it would be to seek the approval of an extraordinary period in order to initiate the disappearance of powers in Tamaulipas, but later it was clarified that it will be for ratify appointment of magistrates. By the way, the PAN will ask to reject the declarations of the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, on the shortage of medicines for children with cancer, although since Tuesday the morenistas have already announced that the issue is not going.

What PRI members of various levels yesterday insisted on turning the political clock back to the 20th century, first with a former Mexican ambassador in Beijing evoking the meeting of Luis Echeverria with Mao Zedong, during the virtual ceremony for the 100 years of the Chinese Communist Party, and later with the dispute with bullets and shovels, with images like the hawk, among the hosts of Ulises Ruiz Y Alejandro Moreno by the national leadership of the tricolor.

