What after two abstentions, before the organizations of American States and the United Nations, and the call for consultations by his ambassador in Managua, the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador responded directly to the issue of the crisis in Nicaragua with a demand to the government of Daniel Ortega to put an end to the “repression” and the “imprisonment of opponents,” including five candidates to succeed him, after days of demands from various voices that demanded a clear position from Mexico.

What the so-called “containment bloc” in the Senate fell silent after the minister Alberto Pérez Dayán dismissed the unconstitutionality action filed by the opposition against the reform of the Hydrocarbons Law, because it did not contain the original signatures. Only the PAN player raised his voice Damien Zepeda, who said that “they are sinks” that the Supreme Court rejected for that reason, for which he demanded that it be clarified what happened.

What this weekend Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, former president of the Chamber of Deputies, will begin a two-week tour of Spain and Portugal, where he will attend invitations from different academic, political and parliamentary institutions. In Madrid, he will offer a conference at the Ortega y Gasset Foundation and will have exchanges at the Center for Constitutional Studies of the Congress, as well as meetings with leaders of the left and former commissioners in the European Union. In Portugal, he will be a guest of the Mário Soares Foundation, where he will give a talk on the Mexican democratic transition and will talk with intellectuals and party leaders.

