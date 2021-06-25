What nothing well fell on the bench of Morena in the Senate the return of Gabriel Garcia Hernandez, former coordinator of Social Programs of AMLO, to whom they have saved it because they assure that they were not treated at all well in their states during the electoral process in order to give priority to the superdelegates. There are those who assure that “he felt more” than the President, so now they doubt that he can displace in the coordination to Ricardo Monreal.

What Beyond politicizing the tragedy of the collapse of a section of Line 12, experts encourage legislators to look further and propose an autonomous body that regulates or audits the operations, maintenance and compliance with essential standards of the Collective Transportation System Metro, which tops Florence Serranía. The base is there: the Regulatory Agency for Rail Transport in the SCT, which supervised the operation of the freight railways, but leaves out the trains for human beings.

What the FIU of Santiago Nieto seeks to reverse in courts a judicial suspension that, based on the jurisprudence of Eduardo Medina, granted two district courts in Oaxaca to unblock accounts of Juan Vera Hernandez, son of the saxophonist’s assailant María Elena Ríos, Juan Vera Carrizal. The former deputy remains, by the way, on the list of blocked people since March 6, 2020.

What today the president-elect of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, He will lead the first face-to-face and hybrid graduation ceremony that Tecnológico de Monterrey will do after two years in virtuality due to the epidemic. They will also be Jose Antonio Fernandez Carbajal and the rector David Garza, among others. _

