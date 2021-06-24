What the national leader of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, and his coreligionary leader of the Chamber of Deputies, Sweet Maria Sauri, held a meeting yesterday at the party headquarters, after both publicly rejected a possible legislative alliance with Morena, as the President had suggested. However, inside and outside the tricolor there were those who saw in the choice of Ruben Moreira as PRI coordinator in San Lázaro a “wink” to the 4T, which perhaps gave rise to the Yucatecan to remind him of Alito that the PRI will not be the judas of history.

What The SRE continues with vaccine diplomacy and tomorrow a lightning day is expected in Central America, with the shipment of 400 thousand doses of different reagents to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. The chancellor will go to the first mission Marcelo Ebrard, while the other two remained in the hands of the director of Regional Organizations and Mechanisms, Efrain Guadarrama, and the undersecretary Martha Delgado.

What Senator Moreno Guadalupe Covarrubias He warned that he will promote the disappearance of powers for Tamaulipas after the local Congress approved the reforms that “shield” the governor’s jurisdiction. Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca. In contrast, the PAN bench considered that the 4T seeks to “steer” and hold the president responsible for what happened in Reynosa, where 15 civilians were shot dead.

What in the FGR they wonder why the governor of Michoacán, Silvano Aureoles, and the national leader of the PRD, Jesus Zambrano, they swear to have seen the narco’s hand in the election in favor of the morenista Alfredo Ramirez Bedolla and they have not filed the corresponding complaint.

