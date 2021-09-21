That In federal government offices they comment that the preliminary reports on the package that detonated? in Salamanca last Sunday and left? two dead people were home-made so, derived from these expert reports, the FGR that heads Alexander Gertz Last night he was evaluating whether he should undertake the investigation, not leave it in the hands of the Guanajuato Prosecutor’s Office.

That Among the members of the Chamber of Deputies there are priorities to priorities, as in the case of the PT vice-coordinator Gerardo Fern? Ndez Noro? A, which at a meeting of the Political Coordination Board requested? a report on the cost of remodeling the meeting room as well? such as mobile devices and the new electronic voting system,? with special emphasis on the seats of the seats, stating that they are not as comfortable as the previous ones ?, as stated in the minutes of the meeting.

That the coordinator of the Senators of Morena, Ricardo Monreal, invited? to the entire security cabinet with the heads of Defense, Luis Cresencio Sandoval; of the Marine, Rafael Ojeda, and the commander of the National Guard, Luis Rodr? Guez Bucio, at the appearance of the Head of Security, Rosa Icela Rodr? Guez, this Tuesday. The legislator assured that to achieve the participation of said officials, it will be? a factunprecedented in the history of the Senate.

That The Governor of the State of Mexico, Alfredo del Mazo, I summoned? to the first circle of Andr? S Manuel L? Pez Obrador and at the same time that of the Mexican priismo to its fourth report in Toluca, for which the Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto L ?pez, and the senators Olga S? Nchez Cordero and Ricardo Monreal They rubbed shoulders with state figures like former governors Emilio Chuayffet and Arturo Montiel, like this? as with He? As Rescala and Alejandra del Moral, frontline local deputies, what was the law? as a message that it is possible to work for all Mexicans without party colors or distinctions.

