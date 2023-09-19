Holiday flyer Transavia is forced to increase its ticket prices now that the outgoing government continues to shrink Schiphol. The company also plans to fly from abroad more often, CEO Marcel de Nooijer reports in an interview. “Look at the millions of travelers who went on a flying holiday this summer. Would they all be in favor of shrinkage?”

