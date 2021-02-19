The 57th Munich Security Conference was held online for the first time on 19 February. On the agenda is the restoration of transatlantic relations, the pandemic and the resulting crises not only for health systems, but also for democracy. The main guest – the new US President Joe Biden – made a mission to reconcile the States with Europe. According to the experts interviewed by Izvestia, the consolidating factor for the restoration of the EU-America union was China and Russia, presented as a threat, which this time were not participants of the conference.

America is back

This year the Munich Security Conference (MSC) was held in a special Yiddish format. Due to the pandemic, the Bayerische Hof Hotel has only screens, cameras, MSC head Wolfgang Ischinger and presenter Natalie Amiri with symbolic stars on an earring. The organizers identified the transatlantic reunification as a key theme in the era of the general crisis caused by the coronavirus. For the first time in the history of the conference, Joe Biden, who was eagerly awaited in Europe after Donald Trump, became the speaker of the conference.

– Two years ago, Biden said on the sidelines of the MSC: “We will be back.” Thank you, Mr. President, for keeping your promise, we welcome you to this place, ”Wolfgang Ischinger encouraged those who joined in in his opening speech.

The new US leader, along with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, immediately after the G7 summit, were transferred to the MSC screens. Joe Biden began his speech with the announcement, “America is Back!” Heralding the resurgence of transatlantic cooperation. He assured Europe of its commitment to ensuring the security of NATO allies within the framework of collective security. And it seems that with these speeches he instantly removed the tension between the old allies, which had multiplied during the time of Donald Trump and more than once led to verbal conflicts.

Russia, like China, was not represented at the conference this year, but took a special place in the speech of the American leader. After words about a joint struggle for democracy and security with the EU, Joe Biden warned that threats were emanating from the Russian Federation and China. He stressed that it is necessary to “prepare” for a long-term strategic competition with China, competition with which will be “tough” but “welcome”. The democrat accused Russia of trying to undermine the European project and transatlantic unity, as well as cyber attacks on the West.

– It is much easier for the Kremlin to intimidate individual countries than to negotiate with the transatlantic alliance. That is why I advocate the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine, this is very important for the United States. Challenges from Russia may not be similar to those coming from China, but they are real, the head of the White House argued.

At the same time, Joe Biden assured that the United States is ready to resume participation in negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program in the “five plus one” format.

A feast for their

German Chancellor Angela Merkel supported Biden’s aspirations to preserve the P5 + 1 format and work on the Iranian nuclear program.

“In Germany, we are talking about the fact that it’s not enough just to say good words, we must do it,” said the head of government, announcing that Germany has pledged to allocate 2% of GDP for defense.

She noted that Germany is ready to stay in Afghanistan if it is necessary to advance the peace processes there. The German leader also announced the need to monitor the situation in Libya and Syria and continue the fight against terrorism. Like Joe Biden, Angela Merkel pointed to a number of conflicts with Russia and China. The head of the German government accused Russia of the lack of progress in Ukraine, despite the presence of a diplomatic instrument – the Minsk agreements. According to her, Europe and the United States must work out a common strategy towards Moscow. Angela Merkel nevertheless called China a rival, but noted that without China it is impossible to respond to global challenges, such as a climate catastrophe.

French President Emmanuel Macron, as always, tried to stand out and show himself from the compromise side. In his speech, he not only called for greater European responsibility in NATO, but also advocated dialogue with Russia, as well as building a new international architecture of security and trust. According to him, there is a need to search for solutions to regional problems on a more coordinated basis with allies and members of the UN Security Council.

– This year’s MSC is a long-awaited and artificially promoted transatlantic feast. After that, all talk about European sovereignty and the emancipation of the United States will die out. On the other hand, there will be an attempt to exclude the movement of the world towards multipolarity, when it is necessary to sit down at the negotiating table together with Russia and the PRC, ”German political analyst Alexander Rahr told Izvestia.

According to the Valdai Club expert and Deputy Director of the HSE Center for Contemporary Art, Dmitry Suslov, the notorious image of Russia as an enemy is positioned today on both sides of the Atlantic as the main consolidating factor.

– But if in the battle with China the United States will face resistance from its allies (it is no coincidence that the Europeans signed an investment agreement with China before Biden’s inauguration), then with consolidation on an anti-Russian basis, everything is much easier. We are observing how relations between the Russian Federation and the EU are deteriorating, and this becomes fertile ground for the restoration of the synchronization of the West’s policy towards Russia, ”the political scientist emphasized.

Polypandemic

In a special report the organizers of the MSC traditionally presented a report on security – about development, instability and conflicts, but this time with a covid color. The authors of the report found an unusual definition of the current state of affairs – polypandemia. “The pandemic has turned into a global and complex crisis in just a few months, combining the health consequences of the pandemic with numerous ensuing pandemics, including pandemics of poverty and hunger, as well as nationalism and authoritarianism,” the organizers of MSC said. In their view, they all mutually reinforce each other and can undermine development progress.

The answer to the question – how to defeat the pandemic – was found by Angela Merkel. According to her prescription, for this it is necessary to vaccinate “all earthlings”. This problem was touched upon in their speeches at MSC and presented by international organizations – UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus and Microsoft founder Bill Gates. Each of them expressed the hope for equal access to vaccines worldwide through the COVAX program. This mechanism for the equal distribution of drugs for coronavirus was launched back in April 2020 by the EC and WHO with the support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and is headed by the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI).

“In an era of unprecedented pandemic, no one is safe until everyone is safe, because infectious diseases know no boundaries. Without COVAX, most countries, from the richest to the poorest, have little chance of getting quick access to doses of a safe and effective vaccine against COVID-19, the press service of GAVI told Izvestia.

Joe Biden, who first of all returned the United States to the WHO after taking office, in Munich promised to allocate $ 2 billion for COVAX. At the same time, as a source in the Washington administration told Politico on the day of the conference, the States will not supply COVID-19 vaccines to others countries, including poor states, until the majority of Americans are provided with the drug. In other words, whether Joe Biden will share the doses or limit himself to a couple of billion for the joy of those in need is still a question.

Angela Merkel in her speech, drawing attention to crises in developing countries, stressed: “We do not want countries to depend on us.” One way or another, whether the transatlantic union will be able to restore peace after the global crisis by fighting for vaccines (in many respects – among themselves) and democratic values ​​is a topic, at least, a debatable one.