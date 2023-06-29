Transactions by TED and DOC registered a drop of 29% in the same period; data are from Febraban

The number of payment and value transfer operations made by Pix was 11.7 billion in 2022, 105% above that recorded in the previous year. Transactions made by TED and DOC registered drops of 29% in the same period. The data, released on Wednesday (28.jun), are from Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks).

The number of users – natural or legal persons – who performed at least 30 instant transactions via Pix per month also grew in 2022: there were 46 million high-frequency users, up 131% compared to the previous year. The number of users who received more than 30 Pix per month also rose, reaching 33 million – 106% growth compared to 2021.

“With the expansion of new modalities foreseen in the regulatory agenda, we assess that transactions tend to increase even more and make commerce and services expand the use of the tool as a means of payment”, said the director of Febraban’s Innovation and Technology Committee, Rodrigo Mulinari.

In all, Brazilians made 163.3 billion banking transactions last year in the various service channels made available by financial institutions, representing an increase of 30% compared to 2021, the highest growth rate recorded to date.

The preferred channel in 2022 was cell phones (66%), followed by retail outlets (15%), computers (11%), other channels (3%), ATMs (3%), bank branches (2% ), WhatsApp (0.03%).

In 2021, the proportions were: cell phone (55%), retail outlets (18%), computer (14%), other channels (4%), ATMs (6%), bank branches (3%), and WhatsApp (0.01%).

According to the survey, the number of current accounts opened in 2022 was 46.2 million. Of this total, 63% were created through digital channels (mobile banking and internet banking). This is the 2nd consecutive year in which the number of accounts opened in digital channels surpassed the number of accounts opened in physical channels.

“The results reinforce, once again, that every year we have more Brazilians joining us through digital channels, demonstrating the innovation, security, accessibility and reliability of these means in day-to-day banking transactions”, said the president of Febraban, Isaac Sidney.

With information from Brazil Agency.