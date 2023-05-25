Trans woman attacked in Milan, now the local police chief Granelli takes a step back

On March 3, 1991, the African American taxi driver Rodney King was attacked by the Los Angeles police during a check without having committed any crime. The leniency of the sentences inflicted on the agents unleashed a wave of protests in the Californian city and beyond which resulted in seven days of riots (and also of brutal looting, but that’s another matter). Today in the center of Milanof the democratic and upright Milan, we watch astonished at the brutality aggression by the municipal police of a woman who is kicked and beaten and sprayed with pepper spray.

There would already be enough to demand the removal of the local police chief Marco Ciacci. But that’s not enough: because the commissioner Marco Granellidelegate of the mayor for the events of public security, increases the dose and risks making a real “mess”. In fact, it ensures that the person attacked by the police had been arrested in the Parco Trotter area for molestation of children of a school; from there the woman was allegedly taken to the barracks in Via Custodi from which she then managed to escape by going to Bocconi University. And there she would be stopped and beaten. Granelli, therefore, seems almost to absolve the actions of the agents, justifying it with the danger of escape.

Be careful though, because the news is not confirmed. And, as it reports Fanpages, the prosecutor’s office, the principal and the parents of the school deny the reconstruction. There wouldn’t be no child molestation. So what is the cause of the woman’s detention? And why, once she escaped the custody of the local police, was she chased, surrounded and beaten up? Because a city that wants to have a European and progressive vocation, that feels avant-garde is reduced to beatings worthy of third world urban agglomerations?

