Home page World

From: Marcus Giebel, Alina Schröder

Press Split

In Italy, a trans man finds out he is pregnant before his uterus is removed. (Symbolic image) © Javier De La Torre/Imago

A trans man is expecting a child despite ongoing hormone therapy. A case that both fascinates and concerns experts.

Rome – Various examples show that a pregnancy does not always take place consciously for months. Every now and then there are medical miracles, such as when a woman with two uteruses becomes pregnant twice. There was now also an extremely rare case in Italy.

Gender reassignment surgery planned – pregnancy discovered in trans man

A trans man is expecting a baby there, like the broadcaster Rai News reported. The person no longer felt comfortable in their body and therefore wanted to have a sex change. Corresponding hormone therapies had already been in progress for five months and the first hormonal changes began to appear, such as beard growth. This was ultimately followed by a mastectomy, the removal of breast tissue. In addition, a change of name and civil status was approved by the court.

The next big step should be a hysterectomy, the removal of the uterus. But before this could be initiated, the doctors realized: a new life is being created here. In fact, the person was pregnant.

Andrea Lenzi, endocrinologist and chair of the Committee on Biosafety, Biotechnology and Life Sciences, speaks in the article Rai News about an “extremely rare case that borders on the unbelievable”. The psychological complexity and the level of suffering are shocking.

Expert on trans man's pregnancy: “Person experiences unspeakable drama”

At the same time, the expert makes an appeal to the public: “In the age of social networks, in which words are often used without thinking about the weight they can have in a person's story, I call for extreme caution towards one, especially in this case person who is experiencing an unspeakable drama.”

If a person cannot identify with their birth gender, a so-called gender dysphoria, this often results in “intense and lasting suffering”. Especially in this case, being pregnant is “infinitely complex.” Lenzi calls for “great human and scientific attention.” Doctors examine whether the fetus has been harmed by the hormone therapy.

The editor wrote this article and then used an AI language model for optimization at her own discretion. All information has been carefully checked. Find out more about our AI principles here.