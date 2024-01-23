Home page World

From: Marcus Gable

Surprise at the doctor: A trans man is informed that he is pregnant before his uterus is removed. (Symbolic image) © Imago

In Italy, a trans man wants to have gender reassignment surgery. The result is that the person is pregnant.

Rome – There are different types of pregnancies. Plans that have been planned for a long time, in which it may take longer before the news of success can be announced, even after the conscious decision has been made for the offspring. But also completely unexpected and unexpected ones – sometimes even despite appropriate precautions. And then there are almost unbelievable ones – like in one case in Italy.

Gender reassignment surgery planned: Doctors discover pregnancy in trans man

How Rai News – the portal of the public broadcaster – and the newspaper La Republica report that a trans man is expecting a child in the holiday destination popular with Germans. The pregnant person did not feel comfortable with his body in the past and therefore decided to undergo gender reassignment surgery.

The corresponding hormone therapies had already been running for five months and were showing concrete effects. For example, the person grew a beard. After a mastectomy, i.e. the removal of breast tissue, the court approved the change of name and civil status.

Expert on trans man's pregnancy: “Person experiences unspeakable drama”

The next step should then be a hysterectomy. But when it came time to remove the uterus, it became apparent that new life was growing here. Health experts are both impressed and worried about the case from Rome.

By Rai-Article Andrea Lenzi, endocrinologist and chair of the Committee on Biosafety, Biotechnology and Life Sciences, speaks of an “extremely rare case that borders on the unbelievable”. The psychological complexity and suffering would make you shudder.

At the same time, the expert addressed the often merciless public: “In the age of social networks, in which words are often used without thinking about the weight they can have in a person's story, I call for extreme caution, especially in this case a person who is experiencing an unspeakable drama.”

Trans man has baby: expert calls the case “infinitely complex”

The state of gender dysphoria, when a person cannot identify with their gender, leads to “intense and persistent suffering”. Especially in this context, being pregnant is “infinitely complex.”

Lenzi called for “great human and scientific attention”. This affects the team dealing with the case as well as the patient. It is being investigated whether the fetus has been harmed by the hormone therapies.

A woman who has two uteruses and therefore experiences a double pregnancy is considered a medical sensation. Murder charges were brought against two men after a missing pregnant woman drama. When a woman complains of stomach pain for days, doctors make a spectacular discovery. A 21-year-old is pregnant for the ninth time.